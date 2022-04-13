Wednesday, April 13, 2022
ISIS terrorist Ali Harbi Ali given whole life jail sentence for the murder of UK MP David Amess

Ali who stabbed the MP said in the Court that he was not ashamed of murdering the delegate. "I don’t feel any shame. If I thought there was something wrong, I wouldn’t have done it", he told the court on April 13.

Terrorist Ali Harbi Ali awarded with whole life jail sentence
On Wednesday the Islamic state terrorist Ali Harbi Ali who murdered UK MP David Amess was sentenced to whole life in prison, and condemned to die behind the bars. Ali had tricked as an employee moving into a constituency surgery in Essex last year and stabbed the UK MP more than 20 times on October 15.

Justice Sweeney sentenced the killer to a whole-life prison sentence, saying that ‘this was a murder that struck at the heart of our democracy’. “Sir David was a man of the greatest substance, and he had done nothing whatsoever to justify the attack upon him, let alone his murder. Ali wanted to influence British foreign policy, and he decided to target politicians in the name of the Islamic State”, Justice Sweeney added.

He further stated that the murder was carried out in revenge for Islamic State losses in Syria and that it owed nothing to any humanitarian consideration. “It was done to influence the government and thereby advance a religious or ideological cause, namely that of Islamic State. The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done, quite the reverse”, he added.

Ali expresses no regret over the murder of the UK MP, wants every parliamentarian who signed up for bombing Syria to die

69-year-old UK MP was killed at the surgery he was holding at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15. Ali who stabbed the MP said in the Court that he was not ashamed of murdering the delegate. “I don’t feel any shame. If I thought there was something wrong, I wouldn’t have done it”, he told the court on April 13.

London-born Ali also mentioned that he wanted every Parliament Minister who signed up for the bombing of Syria who agreed to the Iraqi war to die. He maintained the line at trial, insisting the killing was carried out to protect Syrians from further bombing.

According to the reports, the culprit had plans to kill various MPs including cabinet minister Michael Gove. He had also staked out the north London office of Mike Freer MP and visited Westminster to see if a politician could be murdered when emerging from the Parliamentary estate, but eventually settled on David Amess MP as the target. After the judgment, Freer said that he and his staff now wear stab vests and panic alarms, and have had to cancel advice surgeries until security has been increased.

Pertinently, Ali believed that he didn’t do anything wrong and maintained in the Court that he had plans to die as a ‘martyr’ at the hands of the UK Police. The jury also convicted Ali for preparing acts of terrorism along with murder.

