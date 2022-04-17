Jahangirpuri violence: Injured cop says procession attacked near Masjid

Sub Inspector Medha Lal Meena of the Delhi Police, who was shot during the violence in the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area yesterday, has spoken out about the incident. Meena revealed the episodes of violence he witnesses while on duty and how he was injured, in an interview with ABP News.

Meena stated that he was on duty during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra. This was the third procession of the day, with the first two already completed. This procession was almost finished as well, but as soon as it arrived at the Masjid in the C block in Jahangirpuri, there were hints of violence. “There were so many people gathered around the Masjid. There were men and women and also small children nearby. The people in the Shobha Yatra were chanting slogans of Jai Shri Ram and were moving peacefully,” he stated.

However, as the procession approached the Masjid, stone-pelting began from surrounding roofs. “Rioting began as soon as the Shobha Yatra arrived in front of the Masjid, as people threw stones from surrounding roofs,” Meena recounted.

Meena stated that the police were able to control the situation and instructed the crowd to maintain calm. However, as the procession progressed, the crowd on the opposing side invaded the Kushal Chowk and sparked the mayhem. “The Shobha Yatra continued, but after a while, people from the C Block side stormed the Kushal Chowk and began pelting stones and glass bottles. They carried a variety of weapons, including batons, swords, and butcher knives” said Meena adding that the crowd from the Masjid side even consisted of women and small kids.

“People were pelting bricks from their terrace and the youth was leading the mob,” SI Meena said.

On being asked about his injury and the firing that took place, Meena said, “There were eight to ten rounds of firing from the side of the mob one of which hit my hand.” He clarified that there was no firing from the side of the police though. Senior officers of the nearby station were present at the spot and were trying to get hold of the situation.

Meena said that many of his fellow policemen were injured in attack by swords. “Many policemen were injured by sword too. Some were hit on the back and some on their head. Constable Suman was hit on his hand and back. All are under treatment now,” he added.

Meena also revealed that the attackers were talking in the Bangladeshi language. “They were speaking in Bengali-Bangladeshi language. I don’t know. They were sloganeering in the Bangladeshi language,” he remarked.

On being asked about any pre-emptive information and the prior planning of the attack, Meena said, “There was stone pelting from the roofs. Who will take stones to their roof? It was not clear if stones were collected prior or not. But stone pelting was from the rooftops nearby.”

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in connection with the violence that occurred in Jahangirpuri yesterday. The matter is being probed by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. To inquire into the incident, ten investigative teams have been formed.

Locals claim that Jahangirpuri is a hotspot for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, particularly in C Block and H2 Jhuggis. Jahangirpuri’s B Block has a sizable Muslim population.

More personnel have been deployed in the areas near Jahangirpuri to avoid any unexpected incidents. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed him to maintain a careful check on the region’s law and order situation.