Mohsin, who shot Khargone SP during Ram Navami violence, arrested

Mohsin alias Waseem, who shot Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Chaudhary, in communal riots during the Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended by police on Friday.

Current SP Rohit Kashwani told the media that the accused had been apprehended from Kasrawad town in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. According to Kashwani, 64 FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the incident in Khargone city on April 10, and 175 persons have been detained.

Kashwani said the accused is being questioned and further information is being gathered. On the basis of technological evidence, he continued, a search for the other suspects is ongoing in areas surrounding Khargone and other locations.

According to sources, Mohsin has already been charged with four criminal cases, including the sale of illicit weapons and assault.

Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary is currently on leave as he is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in his leg. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, SP Siddharth Chaudhary recalled how a miscreant wielding a sword had dashed toward the Hindus devotees.

A police team of 12 to 15 officers attempted to apprehend the sword-wielding miscreant and were initially successful, but he soon managed to escape and flee. Then, as the SP attempted to catch up with him by running behind him, someone shot at his leg from behind. Chaudhary stated that at first, he thought someone had struck him with a stone. But one of his officers realised that the SP had been hit with a bullet.

Attack on Ram Navami procession in Khargone

A Ram Navami procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone on April 10 had to be abandoned in the middle of the procession after stones were hurled at it. Several automobiles were set on fire, escalating the riots. To put the situation under control, the police had to resort to firing tear gas rounds. A total of 24 individuals were hurt in the fighting, including six police officers.

The Khargone authorities took strict action against the miscreants who threw stones during the Ram Navami celebration the day following the clashes. The authorities demolished the unlawfully built premises used for stone-pelting. Five JCB machines were deployed for the task.