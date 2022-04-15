Sikhs For Justice, a banned Khalistani organisation, has asked for Khalistan flags to be hoisted at DC offices from Gurgaon to Ambala in Haryana on April 29th to mark the 36th anniversary of the Khalistan Declaration Day.

The head of Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claimed in a letter dated April 15, “SFJ will launch ‘Haryana BanayGa Khalistan’ campaign on 29th April to recruit volunteers who will advocate for liberation of Haryana from Indian occupation through Khalistan Referendum.”

The letter further reads, “SFJ has also released a map of the areas earmarked for secession from India through Khalistan Referendum which includes the state of Haryana.

The letter.

A video was also shared on a YouTube channel named “HaryanaBanayGaKhalistan.” Pannun can be seen in the video stating the same points which were mentioned in the letter.

Sikhs for justice is an organization that is banned in India. However, there have been multiple instances where its links with people and groups in India have been unearthed. Recently, Pannun stated in a previous video that now that the Aam Aadmi Party is in power and the people of Punjab have effectively expelled anti-Khalistan politicians, Badal and Captain Amarinder, Khalistan referendum voting should be very easy in Punjab.

The pro-Khalistan secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a day after Aam Aadmi Party’s massive victory in Punjab assembly elections, claiming that AAP clearly won the elections by deceptively bagging the votes of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab who support SFJ’s secessionist referendum for Punjab’s independence from India.

The leader of the anti-India organisation, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, made a stunning accusation in the letter that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP exploited Khalistan votes and finances to win Punjab.

Pannun also threatened numerous Supreme Court lawyers and judges in January to withdraw from the case of the Prime Minister’s security breach, claiming that the Supreme Court had failed to prosecute the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.