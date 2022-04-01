On March 31, Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police booked six people for issuing death threats to the Bareilly triple talaq victim Nida Khan. Those booked include her husband Sheeran Raza Khan, who had ‘divorced’ her through instant triple talaq, and other family members.

According to reports, Khan claimed that her husband and his family members had threatened her with death if she did not quit the BJP.

Nida Khan, the triple talaq crusader, is a member of the minority cell of the Bhartiya Janata Party. She had campaigned for the BJP in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI quoted Nida Khan as saying, “During a family wedding, my relatives coerced me to renounce BJP. I was surrounded by a crowd & got minor injuries. They said no Muslims from Bareilly support BJP as it’s a non-Muslim party but you have campaigned for it which is non-muslim. I’ve filed an FIR.”

Speaking about the case, SSP Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan told the news agency that “Nida Khan filed a complaint against her relatives, alleging that they threatening her with a social boycott because she joined a specific party. A case has been filed against 6 people and an investigation is underway”.

According to police, all the six accused have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with relevant sections of the IT act.

Notably, Nida Khan is the daughter-in-law of the deceased brother of hate-monger Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan of the famous Ala Hazrat family, whom the Congress brought into the party folds in January 2022.

Nida Khan criticises the Congress and Tauqeer Raza Khan for masquerading as crusaders for women’s rights

Merely two days after Tauqeer Raza Khan’s induction, Nida Khan has gone on to slam the Congress party for masquerading as crusaders for women’s rights. She had chastised the head of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council for his hypocrisy on the issue of women’s rights. Speaking to the media, Nida Khan, the triple talaq crusader, called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaign- ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ a political gimmick. Slamming Tauqeer Raza Khan for his duplicity and trickery, Nida Khan said that her ex-husband’s uncle has been openly extending support to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ campaign but in reality, he has no respect for women.

Nida Khan describes the BJP as the real fighter for women’s rights

Nida Khan had, instead, described BJP as the only political party that has truly fought for women’s rights. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for empathising with Muslim women in India and banning triple talaq.

Nida Khan had grabbed headlines when she went to the Supreme Court to challenge the triple talaq given by her husband. She had started a crusade against the evil practices like triple talaq and Nikah halala. Nida Khan, sharing her story said that she was forced to sleep, consummate the marriage with her father-in-law and brother-in-law, under the Islamic practice of ‘Nikah Halala’, so that her husband could marry her again.

Muslim clerics issue fatwa to stone Nida

In 2018, after the Bareilly court had declared the instant triple talaq given to Nida Khan by her husband Sheeran is invalid, a group of Muslim clerics, All India Faizan-e-Madina Council from Bareilly had reportedly issued a fresh fatwa against her and another activist Farhat Naqvi. The clerics had also announced a cash reward of Rs. 11,876 for anybody who chops her hair. She had also said that a fatwa had been issued that if she doesn’t leave the country within 3 days, she will be attacked with stones.