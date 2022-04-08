An 18-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur area has been forcefully married off following her kidnapping and conversion. The victim had already filed a kidnapping case, and on the girl’s father’s complaint, a case of forceful conversion and marriage was also filed at the police station. The police have arrested the accused Sabir Mirza. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Sabir Mirza, according to reports, kidnapped the girl and carried her to a mosque in Banda. He ‘married’ her after converting her to Islam. The girl has been rescued, and the perpetrator has been apprehended. The Maulvi’s role in the crime is also being scrutinised.

The case is of a village under the jurisdiction of the Ghazipur police station in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sabir Mirza, 24, is accused of abducting an 18-year-old Jukar village resident, in broad daylight on March 31.

According to her father, the victim left home on March 31, 2022, to attend an examination. He filed an official report after she failed to come home. The police opened an inquiry and began looking for the girl after the victim’s father filed a complaint.

As per reports, the victim was rescued by police help and she narrated that Sabir had tried to forcefully convert her to Islam and perform ‘nikah’ with the help of a Maulvi in a mosque in Banda.

“A man had submitted a complaint with the police station Ghazipur about his daughter being taken away by someone,” stated the DSP of Jafarganj. ” An FIR was filed at the police station in this matter, and the victim was rescued. Following her return, it was discovered that efforts were being made to convert her. She was being threatened at the same time. In this context, 24-year-old Sabir Mirza was arrested and further investigation is underway,” he added.

According to media sources, the accused, Sabir Mirza, took the victim to a mosque in the adjoining Banda district. During this time, a Maulvi converted and facilitated the marriage of the victim. The accused Mirza has been charged under IPC sections 366, 386, 420, 506, and 3/5 of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2020. Other suspects’ roles in this crime are also being probed.