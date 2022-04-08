Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Sabir Mirza arrested for abduction, forced conversion and 'nikah' of an 18-year-old...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Sabir Mirza arrested for abduction, forced conversion and ‘nikah’ of an 18-year-old girl, Maulvi’s role being probed too

Sabir Mirza, according to reports, kidnapped the girl and carried her to a mosque in Banda. He 'married' her after converting her to Islam. The girl has been rescued, and the perpetrator has been apprehended. The Maulvi's role in the crime is also being scrutinised.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Sabir Mirza arrested for abducting 18-year-old girl and converting to marry
24-year-old Sabir Mirza was arrested and further investigation is underway. (Image: News18)
24

An 18-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur area has been forcefully married off following her kidnapping and conversion. The victim had already filed a kidnapping case, and on the girl’s father’s complaint, a case of forceful conversion and marriage was also filed at the police station. The police have arrested the accused Sabir Mirza. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Sabir Mirza, according to reports, kidnapped the girl and carried her to a mosque in Banda. He ‘married’ her after converting her to Islam. The girl has been rescued, and the perpetrator has been apprehended. The Maulvi’s role in the crime is also being scrutinised.

The case is of a village under the jurisdiction of the Ghazipur police station in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sabir Mirza, 24, is accused of abducting an 18-year-old Jukar village resident, in broad daylight on March 31.

According to her father, the victim left home on March 31, 2022, to attend an examination. He filed an official report after she failed to come home. The police opened an inquiry and began looking for the girl after the victim’s father filed a complaint.

As per reports, the victim was rescued by police help and she narrated that Sabir had tried to forcefully convert her to Islam and perform ‘nikah’ with the help of a Maulvi in a mosque in Banda.

“A man had submitted a complaint with the police station Ghazipur about his daughter being taken away by someone,” stated the DSP of Jafarganj. ” An FIR was filed at the police station in this matter, and the victim was rescued. Following her return, it was discovered that efforts were being made to convert her. She was being threatened at the same time. In this context, 24-year-old Sabir Mirza was arrested and further investigation is underway,” he added.

According to media sources, the accused, Sabir Mirza, took the victim to a mosque in the adjoining Banda district. During this time, a Maulvi converted and facilitated the marriage of the victim. The accused Mirza has been charged under IPC sections 366, 386, 420, 506, and 3/5 of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2020. Other suspects’ roles in this crime are also being probed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttar Pradesh news, forced conversion of Hindus, police case marriage
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Sabir Mirza arrested for abduction, forced conversion and ‘nikah’ of an 18-year-old girl, Maulvi’s role being probed too

OpIndia Staff -

Founding editor of TheWire, Siddharth Varadarajan, his fictitious tales and agenda journalism: How he spun a yarn yet again

Alok Bhatt -

Karauli anti-Hindu violence: Rajasthan Police books BJP leader Somya Gurjar’s husband, Gurjar community protests, demands CBI inquiry

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-Amnesty chief Aakar Patel claims he was stopped at airport again, CBI to challenge the court order that set aside the Look Out Circular

OpIndia Staff -

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recounts how a drunk Mumbai Indians player had him dangling outside a balcony on the 15th floor of a hotel: What...

OpIndia Staff -

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Terrorist Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi, with connections to ISIS, confesses he was angry over ‘CAA, NRC, atrocities against Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -

TMC leader Babul Supriyo equates Indian and Pakistani Muslims to wash away the “communal stamp” that was supposedly put on him: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Days before Ram Navami and other Hindu festivals, Rajasthan govt bans religious flags on public properties

OpIndia Staff -

United Nations General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council, India abstains from voting

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Kashmiri Hindu activist detained by police for seeking permission to attend a propaganda program against The Kashmir Files, released after hours

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,043FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com