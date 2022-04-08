Friday, April 8, 2022
Kanpur: Policeman slaps one Mehtab Alam 5 times in seconds, know the story behind the viral video

The incident is from Kanpur where the youth named Mehtab Alam was caught harassing a girl near Dayanand Girls Post Graduate College (Civil Lines) on Thursday.

A video of policeman thrashing a youth named Mehtab Alam goes viral (Twitter)
On Thursday, April 7, a video of a police officer thrashing a youth in the middle of a road in broad daylight went viral on social media. According to reports, ACP Tripurari Pandey of Colonelganj in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, thrashed a youth named Mehtab Alam after catching him red-handed molesting a girl on the road.

As can be seen in the video, ACP Tripurari Pandey repeatedly slapped the youth until he fell off his motorcycle. The officer then grabbed him by the hair and asked him something, the audio of which is not clear in the video. A young girl, who appeared to be terrified, could be seen standing beside the youth.

According to Amar Ujala, the youth, when caught, identified himself as Jagmohan. However, when the police officer pressed him further, he revealed that his actual name was Mehtab Alam, a resident of Old Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In what transpired, the girl was walking past Dayanand Girls Post Graduate College (Civil Lines) on Thursday afternoon, when Mehtab Alam accosted her. He stopped his motorbike in front of her, yanked her dupatta and began harassing her in the middle of the street. Colonelganj ACP was returning to his office after a field tour when he noticed Mehtab Alam harassing the girl. He dashed out of his car, ran towards the accused, and grabbed him. Before arresting Mehtab Alam, the infuriated officer beat him up for harassing the girl. ACP handed over the accused to the Gwaltoli police station.

ACP Tripurari Pandey then informed the girl’s family, who rushed to the spot immediately. The victim’s father revealed that Mehtab Alam had been stalking and harassing his daughter for a long time, but they had never filed a police complaint against the accused out of fear. He added that Mehtab Alam used to hide his religious identity to befriend Hindu girls and then harass them. He did the same to lure his daughter, said the father, further stating that his family was actually considering asking the girl to discontinue her studies and marry her off in order to save her from Mehtab Alam.

The victim’s father thanked ACP Tripurari Pandey for teaching Mehtab Alam a lesson about harassing his daughter. ACP Tripurari Pandey, in turn, requested that the girl’s father file a written complaint against Mehtab Alam so that he could be brought to justice. The ACP assured the family that the case would be investigated promptly and fairly.

