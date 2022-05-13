People have started getting alert about the reports coming from the country about illegal Mazars being built overnight and encroaching and carrying out suspicious activities. In Uttar Pradesh, the voice against illegal Mazars and dargahs has now started to rise. In Aligarh, Hindu organizations have appealed to the administration to remove such illegal constructions immediately. They have also warned of an agitation if action is not taken.

Om Veer Singh along with the people of the Hindu organization has submitted a memorandum to the ministers and the administration regarding the matter. In a memorandum to the administration, Om Veer Singh has said, “Nowadays, the construction of illegal Mazars and dargahs on the roadsides and on public land is increasing day by day, which seems to be a well-planned conspiracy. Where there was nothing until a year ago, the grave suddenly starts to appear. After that, it is expanded to make a Mazar.”

Om Veer Singh demanded the government to enact a law on this so that such construction without permission can be stopped. In this regard, he submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. Revenue Minister Anup Pradhan and MP Satish Gautam were present during the meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam said that any illegal construction on government land will be bulldozed, and no one will be spared.

According to Khabar India TV, MP Gautam said, “With the help of the administration, such places will be identified and an inquiry will be conducted by PWD officials. Bulldozers will be operated at all such places, which are illegal, whether the building belongs to a builder or it is a Mazar or a dargah. Everything in Yogi Adityanath’s state will be done under the Constitution.”

In fact, Om Veer Singh, a resident of the Hetalpur village of Tappal in Aligarh, mentioned many such Mazars and dargahs. He said that the Mazar in front of Adampur Road on Aligarh-Palwal Road in Kasba Tappal, the Mazar near Attari Road on Aligarh-Palwal road, the Mazar near cold storage of Khair Kasba on Aligarh-Palwal Road, the Mazar on Noorpur Road, the Mazar on Yamuna Expressway on Garhi Surajmal Road, etc. are all illegal. He said that due to illegal Mazars built on the roadside, road accidents take place every day.

The construction of illegal Mazars and dargahs is a problem not only for Aligarh but for the entire country. Delhi MP Pravesh Verma has submitted to the Lieutenant Governor a list of 54 such government lands in the capital region on which mosques and cemeteries were built illegally. There is a Mazar built in the posh area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The people there claim that this Mazar is illegal. The person who works as a Khadim at the Mazar is said to be a drug addict. He also started selling eggs there.

During the lockdown last year, a case of an illegal Mazar being built by Muslims was also reported near Prithviraj Chauhan’s ‘Qila Rai Pithora‘. After the video of it came out, people were enraged and demanded that the Mazar be demolished immediately. Similarly, the case of Mazar at the Lohagarh Fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji was also reported.

Similarly, a variety of medicines, including those for sex and subduing of women, were recovered from an illegal Mazar built on panchayat land in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad. The locals had complained that the toilet in the Mazar had pictures of Hindu deities. When people reached there, they found intoxicating drugs, Islamic books, and many objectionable items.

Similarly, an attempt of encroachment has been in the Civil Hospital in Surat in Gujarat by constructing an illegal Mazar. The hospital administration has written to the police requesting them to remove the illegal Mazar located on the premises. A video of the Mazar is also going viral on social media.