Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan, who rose to fame during the hijab protests in Karnataka, has now become part of another controversy. According to the latest reports, Muskan Khan has left for Saudi Arabia along with her family without intimating the local police officials.

According to the reports, Muskan Khan has left for Saudi Arabia on a religious trip with her family on April 25. The controversial hijab protestor and her family are scheduled to visit Mecca on May 18. Apparently, Muskan Khan has failed to notify her visit to Saudi Arabia to the local police.

The local police had verbally asked Muskan Khan to inform them about her whereabouts and travel plans to the police regularly to keep track of her whereabouts for her safety. However, she has reportedly left for Saudi Arabia without informing the police officials, giving them a scare.

Muskan Khan, a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya, had come to the limelight after yelling Islamic slogans “Allahu Akbar” at Hindu students in Mandya, Karnataka, during the hijab protests.

Her visit to Saudi Arabia comes just a month after Muskan Khan had received high praise and support from Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of terror outfit Al-Qaeda. The chief of Islamic terror organisation Al-Qaeda had extended his support to the burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskan Zainab Khan and had praised her for chanting provocative Islamic slogans at Hindu students.

In a nine-minute video released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, praised Muskan Khan and said he was impressed by her chanting Islamic slogans near her college.

In the video titled “The Noble Woman of India”, which carried an infographic depicting Muskan Zainab Khan, Zawahiri recited and dedicated a poem he had composed to praise Khan.

Seems Ayman al-Zawahiri is alive after all. The al-Qaeda leader has appeared in a ‘proof of life’ video commenting on a February 2022 incident where a college student in India protested he right to wear a hijab pic.twitter.com/JCNuXbYqsD — Raphael Gluck (@einfal) April 5, 2022

The jihadi terrorist had said he learned about Muskan Khan from videos and social media. Referring to Muskan Khan as ‘sister’, the Al-Qaeda chief said he was so moved by her act, especially the raising of “cries of Takbeer”.

A month later, Muskan Khan has purportedly gone on an ‘Umrah’ to Saudi Arabia suspiciously without informing the local police.

Meanwhile, the Hindu activist groups have been demanding a probe against Muskan Khan, especially after the Al-Qaeda chief supported her actions. The Hindu groups had also asked for detailed inquiries on the gifts and money Muskan Khan received after her theatrics inside the PES College campus in Mandya.

It is important to note that Muskan Zainab was also hailed as another “shero” by the left-liberal media establishment. It was later revealed that Muskan Zainab has links to the radical Islamic organisation PFI through her father. Bibi Muskan Zainab is the daughter of PFI leader Abdul Sukoor.

Following the media coverage of what appeared to be a carefully timed and orchestrated video, Muskan Khan became a household name amongst Muslims, who showered praise and gifts on her. Maharashtra Congress MLA (Bandra) Zeeshan Siddique had also paid a visit to her residence in Mandya and handed Khan an iPhone and a smartwatch for her ‘courageous act’. Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had also announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh to Muskan Khan.

Not just that, the Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), Tahera Shaikh Rasheed, had also announced that the ‘Urdu Ghar’ in the city would be named after Muskan Khan.