When a fire broke out in a building in Mundka, a crane operator passing by used his crane to rescue more than 50 lives. Dayanand Tiwari, a crane operator, used his crane to rescue more than 50 lives during a fire in Delhi’s Mundka on May 13. He was on his way from Mundka Udyog Nagar when he noticed the fire. He hurried near the scene with his crane, saving lives before fire tenders arrived.

Tiwari said, “I was coming from Mundka Udyog Nagar when I saw the fire in the building. With the help of our crane, we rescued around 50-55 people, mostly women.”

Later the fire turned huge and due to which we could not rescue others. Our crane owner and helper were also present during the rescue operation. It was a very frightening sight. Fire tenders reached there after 1.5 hours: Dayanand Tiwari (14.05)

“Later the fire turned huge and due to which we could not rescue others. Our crane owner and helper were also present during the rescue operation. It was a very frightening sight. Fire tenders reached there after 1.5 hours,” he added.

According to the crane operator, fire tenders arrived at the scene around 1.5 hours after the fire broke. Initially, 15 fire engines came to the scene and began the rescue effort. Later, almost 30 fire tenders were involved in the efforts to extinguish the fire.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the incident on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to Amit Malviya, In-charge of the BJP’s National Information & Technology Department, the 1.5-hour delay in getting fire tenders to the spot is unjustifiable, and CM Arvind Kejriwal should be held accountable for the lives lost.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “The devastating fire in Mundka that claimed 27 lives could have been averted or contained had the fire tenders arrived on time. 1.5 hours delay is completely inexplicable. Arvind Kejriwal’s mishandling is responsible for the mishap and loss of lives. He must be made accountable.”

On May 13, 2022, 27 people died in a horrible occurrence in Delhi’s Mundka as a result of a fire in a building. The fire broke out in Mundka, near Delhi’s border with Bahadurgarh, Haryana, late Friday afternoon. The fire started in a four-story structure that housed numerous different companies’ offices. Later on Saturday, another fire broke in Delhi’s Narela in a plastic factory. Fortunately, no loss of lives reported.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Fire Service is administered by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The administrative responsibility of the Delhi Fire Service, which was formerly held by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has been transferred to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi beginning November 10, 1994. Currently, the department is under the Aam Aadmi Party-led Arvind Kejriwal’s government.

Recurring major fire incidents in Delhi

So far, six significant fires have occurred in the country’s capital. These accidents have claimed the lives of around 200 individuals. Every time there is an inquiry after a fire, it is discovered that carelessness is the leading cause of such events.

Prior to the Mundka tragedy, the most recent significant fire in Delhi occurred on December 8, 2019. Early in the morning, a major fire broke out at a four-story factory on Rani Jhansi Road in the heart of the city. This terrible fire killed 43 workers. Earlier this year, on the intervening night of February 11 and 12, a fire broke out at Hotel Arpit in the Karolbagh region. In this incident, 17 persons died.

In 2018, there was also a significant fire accident in Delhi. The accident occurred in January 2018, when a fire broke out in an illegal firecracker factory in the Bawana district, killing 17 persons.

Nevertheless, the Uphaar Cinema fire remains the worst fire disaster in Delhi. On June 13, 1997, there was a devastating fire at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi. The movie ‘Border’ was screened at the time, and the theatre was full. This accident claimed the lives of 59 persons. According to witnesses, the fire engines arrived at the scene half an hour later, which resulted in more casualties.