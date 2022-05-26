In a horrific incident at Delhi’s Mundka, 26 people lost their lives due to a fire in a building that has been raging since late afternoon today, 13th of May 2022. As per Delhi Police, there are even more people still trapped inside the building, and efforts are on to rescue them.

The fire broke out in Mundka, on Delhi’s border with Bahadurgarh, Haryana, in the late afternoon on Friday. Initially, 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the rescue process. Later, nearly 30 fire tenders were involved in the efforts to bring the fire under control.

#WATCH | Fire near Mundka metro station, Delhi: 1 woman dead in the fire. Rescue operation continues with about 15 fire tenders at the spot, as per DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer district pic.twitter.com/okHUjGE7cn — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

The fire broke out in a four-storeyed building that was used as office space by many different companies. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, where a company manufacturing CCTVs and routers had its office. Rescuers managed to save 50 employees of the company from the blazing inferno. The owner of the company has been detained by the police after preliminary investigations.

The catastrophe shocked the nation and condolences for the victims flooded in led by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, President Kovind said, “Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 13, 2022

As per the latest reports, the rescue efforts are still underway as the frontline workers try to save the people still stuck in the building.