Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: 26 dead after massive fire breaks out in a building in Mundka, more...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: 26 dead after massive fire breaks out in a building in Mundka, more feared trapped

As per Delhi Police, there are even more people still trapped inside the building, and efforts are on to rescue them.

OpIndia Staff
The blaze has already consumed 26 lives (Image source: India Today)
45

In a horrific incident at Delhi’s Mundka, 26 people lost their lives due to a fire in a building that has been raging since late afternoon today, 13th of May 2022. As per Delhi Police, there are even more people still trapped inside the building, and efforts are on to rescue them.

The fire broke out in Mundka, on Delhi’s border with Bahadurgarh, Haryana, in the late afternoon on Friday. Initially, 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the rescue process. Later, nearly 30 fire tenders were involved in the efforts to bring the fire under control.

The fire broke out in a four-storeyed building that was used as office space by many different companies. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, where a company manufacturing CCTVs and routers had its office. Rescuers managed to save 50 employees of the company from the blazing inferno. The owner of the company has been detained by the police after preliminary investigations.

The catastrophe shocked the nation and condolences for the victims flooded in led by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, President Kovind said, “Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured.”

As per the latest reports, the rescue efforts are still underway as the frontline workers try to save the people still stuck in the building.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,850FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com