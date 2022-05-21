On Friday, May 20, the special court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai took cognisance of the 5000-page charge sheet filed by ED against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik last month. It said that prima facie evidence has been found suggesting that Nawab malik was directly and knowingly involved in money laundering and criminal conspiracy with D-company members to usurp the Goawala compound in Kurla.

The court issued a process against the NCP Minister and 1993 bomb blast convict Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.

“Accused Nawab Malik in connivance with D-Company members i.e. Hasina Parkar, Salim Patel, and Sardar Khan, hatched a criminal conspiracy for usurping the prime property belonging to Mrs Munira Plumber,” special judge Rahul R Rokade said.

Special judge Rahul Rokde added after going through the 5000-page charge sheet against Nawab Malik, “After going through the allegations levelled in the complaint against the accused and on perusal of various documents placed on record, it appears that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding further with this case and hence, my opinion is that process is required to be issued in this case against the accused arrayed in this complaint.”

The Enforcement Directorate on April 21, 2022, submitted a charge sheet against the NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Special PMLA court, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The charge sheet contains 5000 pages and includes a statement of witnesses and other documentary evidence.

The ED had arrested the NCP leader in the case of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to elements linked to Dawood Ibrahim and the underworld. There were reports saying that Malik was involved in the Hawala transfers operated by Dawood Ibrahim.

Nawab Malik’s name appeared in the process of investigation after the intelligence inputs directed the agency to look into the Hawala transactions while probing a money laundering case against Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar, and Javed Chikna.

ED recently has attached properties of Nawab Malik which include Goawala Compound, Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Mumbai, 147.794 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district, three flats in Kurla West, and two flats in Bandra West, Mumbai. His companies named Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure have also been seized.