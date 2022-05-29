Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the murder of the controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Amidst the noise around the high-profile murder and its aftermath, a photograph of a certain Goldy Brar with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann went viral on social media claiming that he was the same gangster who had taken responsibility for the murder.

The viral social media image

Upon investigation, OpIndia found that Goldy Brar, whose image is being circulated with CM Bhagwant Mann, is not ‘the’ gangster Goldy Brar. The person in this viral image is from village Jandwala, district Fazilka in Punjab. In a social media post, Brar made a video statement and wrote, “I am Goldie Brar, son of Rajinder Singh from village Jandwala. In today’s tragic incident of the murder of Sidhu Musewala, my picture is being misused on social media. I will take appropriate legal action against those people [sharing my photograph].”

Verdict: Goldy Brar, whose photograph with CM Bhagwant Mann is going viral, is NOT the gangster Goldy Brar who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

A Canada-based gangster took the responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala murder

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab. In a Facebook post from his account, Brar took responsibility for the murder of the controversial singer.

In his Facebook post, Brar said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper. Interestingly, Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in a village in Mansa on May 29. Reportedly, his security was removed by the Punjab government on May 28.