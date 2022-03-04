Propagandist masquerading as comedian Kunal Kamra on his new ‘comedy’ show “Be Like” made derogatory remarks for the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking on the contempt of case filed against him in the top court, Kamra said, “Dear Supreme Court, kal ki baat bhul jaa, l*vda pakad ke jhul ja(forget yesterday’s talk, come swing on my cock).”

Before making disparaging remarks against the Supreme Court, Kamra said he has more respect for a food court of a shopping mall than the top court. He further alleged that the Supreme Court is a “Brahmin Baniya” affair and it did not represent different cultures.

“Supreme Court of the country which I don’t even…I respect a food court of a shopping mall more…at least it represents different cultures, the Supreme Court of the country is a Brahmin-Baniya affair. I don’t respect it,” Kamra said.

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra

Supreme Court in December 2020 issued a notice to Kunal Kamra seeking contempt proceedings after his contemptuous remarks against the Judiciary in his bid to become a liberal ‘hero’ or a ‘martyr’. In one of his tweets, he had shown CJI Arvind Bobde the middle finger and in another, he had painted the Supreme Court in saffron colour to allege that it had become a puppet of the NDA Government.

In the first tweet, Kamra compared the Supreme Court to a Supreme Joke. In the next tweet, he wrote, “The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of “National Interests” it’s time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve’s photo.”

In the third tweet, he compared DY Chandrachud to “flight attendant serving champagne to first-class passengers after they’re fast-tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.” In the last tweet, he provoked lawyers to stop using the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. He said, “Honour has left the building long back.”

Kamra had also posted a morphed image of the Supreme Court building giving it an Orange shade with the BJP flag hoisted in the Supreme Court’s entrance. Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said that if the court did not take action based on the derogatory statements made by Kamra, his millions of followers will follow the same path and make reckless allegations when judgment is not in their favour.