Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has allowed an intervention in the contempt case against Kunal Kamra who recently made insulting comments against the Supreme Court of India. The AG was responding to a letter sent by arguing lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha asking for his consent to intervene in the case against Kamra for his derogatory remarks directed at the Supreme Court.

Shashank Shekhar Jha shared the letter by AG in a tweet writing, “Breaking: I’ve got permission on behalf of @Punitspeaks from Attorney General of India to intervene in the Contempt Petition before Supreme Court for the @kunalkamra88 ’s remark on Supreme Court.” We’ll take it to the conclusion.”

Breaking:

I’ve got permission on behalf of @Punitspeaks from Attorney General of India to intervene in the Contempt Petition before Supreme Court for the @kunalkamra88’s remark on Supreme Court.



We’ll take it to the conclusion. https://t.co/PsqJGuHLuF pic.twitter.com/mSOyhm9ynN — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) March 9, 2022

The AG approved Shashank Shekhar Jha’s intervention. The letter stated that Kamra’s new remarks are in relation to a matter that is already under trial. Therefore, he requested that Kamra’s fresh comments should be produced in support of the Supreme Court’s continuing contempt proceedings against him and there is no need for fresh consent. He further added that if the Court deems fit, the fresh remarks might be used as an aggravating element in the case of a penalty.

It should be mentioned that Kunal Kamra made disparaging remarks regarding the Supreme Court in his recently released YouTube video ‘Be Like.’ In response to a contempt of court petition filed against him in the Supreme Court, Kamra said, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l**da pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s issues, come swing on p*nis).”

In the same video, Kamra added that he respected the food court in the shopping mall more than the Supreme Court and that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair that does not represent other people.

All of this has transpired while Kamra is already on trial for tweeting insulting remarks about the Supreme Court. Kunal Kamra was slapped with a contempt of court notice under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, on December 18, 2020, for his disrespectful tweets directed at the judiciary.