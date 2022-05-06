On Friday, a 40-year-old man named Jashwantji Thakor was brutally beaten to death by members of his community for playing Aarti on a loudspeaker in Meldi Mandir of Mahesana, Gujarat. The accused have been identified as Sadaji Thakor, Vishnuji Thakor, Babuji Thakor, Jayantiji Thakor, Javanji Thakor, and Vinuji Thakor.

According to the reports, the incident happened on May 4 in the remote village of Laxmipura, Mahesana. The Police took the cognizance of the incident on May 6 and booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased was a daily wage worker who used to pray and recite Aarti at the Meldi Mandir near his house. On May 4, Jashwantji along with his brother Ajit arrived at the temple at 7 pm and began performing Aarti on the loudspeaker. After some time one of the accused named Sadaji approached the duo and complained about the loud noise of loudspeakers. He asked the duo to stop performing the religious aarti on the loudspeaker.

He also abused and threatened Jashwantji and Ajit and further called his aides Vishnuji, Babuji, Jayantiji, Javanji, and Vinuji who attacked the duo with sticks. “Five to six men were carrying the sticks. They attacked us. Our 10-year-old nephew called his mother who then informed the Police about the incident”, noted Ajit in the police statement on May 5.

The injured brothers were immediately shifted to the Mahesana civil hospital from where they were suggested to go to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced medical treatment. Reportedly, Jashwantji breathed his last during the treatment while Ajit suffered a fracture in his left hand.

Pertinently, this is not the first incident where a Hindu person had to die amid the loudspeaker row in the state of Gujarat. Earlier on May 2, Bharat Rathod from Bavla, Ahmedabad was physically abused for playing loudspeaker at the temple. The attack had come in the background of the loudspeaker row that was started by MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra. Reports mention that the accused and the victim in the case belonged to different castes of the Hindu community.

So far the Mahesana Police who is investigating the current case has arrested six persons on charges of assault, rioting and murder. The police have also booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Probe is underway.