The Gujarat Police arrested an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and eight others in the Kalyanpur taluka of Jamnagar district after a complaint was made against them for blocking Jetco Company’s operations of installing an electricity pole. They were asking considerably more compensation than the permitted amount.

After a thorough investigation, local IPS Nidhi Thakur and Kalyanpur PSI FB Gaganiya arrested AAP activist Nindresh Mandan Bhochiya, along with eight other people. It is alleged that these people were obstructing the work of the company contracted by the authorities to install electricity poles. They were also demanding higher compensation than the amount prescribed as per rules.

As per the reports, the legalities for producing all nine detained people before a local court are being completed.

It is worth noting that the Aam Aadmi Party is attempting to establish itself in Gujarat ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

On May 15, 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a Parivartan Yatra to reach out to voters in 182 Gujarat constituencies before the assembly elections. During the Parivartan Yatra, however, the rallies appeared to be barren, and the meeting venue was deserted. The majority of the vehicles and individuals spotted at the rallies were from Punjab. Following this, individuals circulated various sorts of videos on social media, claiming that the Parivartan Yatra was a fiasco.

In this initiative, Gopal Italia began Parivartan Yatra from Somnath Temple on May 15th, while Isudan Gadhvi began Parivartan Yatra from Dwarka. In addition, the yatra was launched in six different locations around the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Parivartan Yatra, but on the other side, had little support from Gujaratis. The Aam Aadmi Party’s leaders appear to have been aware of this since they had already gathered a big number of vehicles and people from Punjab for the yatra. There were relatively few participants in some of the rallies, while others of the Parivartan Yatra witnessed a desolate rally ground.