After reports emerged that the authorities at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium were forcing athletes to stop training early so that senior IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility, the bureaucrat and his wife have been transferred by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In an order issued on Thursday (May 26), the Amit Shah-led MHA transferred IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh from Delhi while his wife Rinku Dugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, the following transfers of IAS Officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre are ordered with immediate effect and until further orders: Sanjeev Khirwar (From Delhi to Ladakh), Rinku Dugga (From Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh),” the order stated.

Screengrab of the MHA order, image via ANI

The Background of the Controversy

On Thursday (May 26), The Indian Express reported that athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap up their training before 7 pm so as to let Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walk his dog at the Thyagraj Stadium in the evening.

The report pointed out that the athletes, who earlier used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights, were being asked to leave the ground by 7 pm. This led to disruption of practice for the athletes.

“Earlier, we continued training till 8.30 pm and sometimes even 9 pm, but now we have no option. Earlier, I took water breaks once every half-hour. Now I need a drink every five minutes,” said one junior athlete.

“My child’s practice is getting disrupted. Even if they say they use the facilities late at night, can you justify using a state-owned stadium to walk your dog? This is a gross misuse of power,” said the parent of an athlete had asked.

As their training was disrupted, several athletes were forced to shift their training to Sports Authority of India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where floodlights remain on after 7.30 pm.