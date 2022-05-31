On May 29, Zee Hindustan aired a sting operation in connection to the disputed structure at Gyanvapi in Varanasi. The channel questioned Muslim preachers, locals and prominent personalities of the community about their views on the disputed structure. Following the sting operation, Sarfaraz, who is the President of Rashtriya Bunkar Action Committee, said during a debate that if they [Muslims] knew there was a Shivling [at Gyanvapi], they would have demolished and removed it from the premises.

He said, “I have said this earlier off the record, and I am saying it on the record that if we had a hint that there was a Shivling, we would have demolished and removed it from the premises.” While giving such a highly controversial statement, there was a grin on Sarfraz’s face without a sign of guilt or remorse.

The sting operation revealed what Muslim leaders think about the issue

During the sting operation, the reporter talked to several leaders, Maulanas and locals, about the ongoing dispute over Gyanvapi. While speaking to Maulana Afsar Khan of Darul Uloom Deoband, the reporter asked him about his views on the matter. Maulana Afsar said, “I am with the truth. If there is a shivling, it should be given back.”

When asked to shed some light on his thoughts about the Shivling found at the premises, he said, “I cannot talk in favour of the religion. I cannot even tell about the truth. As of now, they have found a Shivling. If it is a Shivling, let it be. Those who have faith in the Hindu religion believe it is. If it is a symbol linked to the God, we have to believe it.” Speaking about the video getting viral on social media that showed clear images of the Shivling, he said, “The shape that is visible, I think it is a Shivling.” When the report repeatedly asked, he nodded his head in ‘yes’.

‘My father believed it was Shivling, and so do I’, said a local

Zee Hindustan talked to locals about the matter. One of them named Nadeem, who lives nearby the disputed structure, said, “The truth is there was a temple. It should be built again.” Speaking about the video, he said, “I believe it is a Shivling. It is the city of Baba Vishwanath. I used to ask my father if there was a Shivling. He used to tell me that he was there before [the mosque]. He was right. When he believed in it, I believe in it too.”

He explained how Wazu is done in other mosques and how the fountains look like inside mosques’ premises. He said, “In every mosque, you will see a pipe where we stand in line to do Wazu. (He showed a kettle) This is the shape of the fountain.” He further added that he did not believe that the structure found in Gyanvapi was a fountain but a Shivling.

Speaking to the reporter, President of Rashtriya Bunkar Action Committee Sarfaraz said, “I would like to tell you off the record. There was a temple. It was demolished. There is no doubt about that. What was built and who built it is a different case altogether. There is no proof as the Britishers took the documents with them to London. Their aim was to create communal problems in the country.”

He further added, “If they are saying it is a fountain, then it has to be called a fountain. If you have alleged that it is a Shivling, there should be an investigation.” Notably, after the sting operation, he said that the Muslims would have demolished the Shivling if they had any idea it was there.

Speaking about the historical evidence, a historian named Kunwar Mohammad Naseeb Raza Khan said there was a temple that was demolished. He further said there could not be only one Shivling, and must be many of them in the past.

Serious allegations against Anjuman Committee

Speaking to Zee Hindustan, Maulana Shafeeq raised serious allegations against the Anjuman Committee that takes care of Gyanvapi. He said, “There was a time when Shringar Gauri was worshipped on the premises. Then-Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav stopped it during the 90s. I am not sure what the date was, but it was in the 90s. You should ask him why he took such a step.”

He further alleged, “Anjuman Committee is not under our control. We do not know much about it. The members of the committee are a sort of land mafia. They have taken over mosques where earnings are high. 32 mosques are under their control. Otherwise, mosques are under the control of local people.”

Raising more allegations against Anjuman Committee, he said, “The committee is completely under Wahabis of Deobandi. We are connected to Mazars. That is not our committee. It is different. Wherever terrorists have been found, there are of Deobandi Wahabi. You will never find a terrorist who goes to Mazar. United Nations have given proof of how these committees are funded. It is being done via hawala and other methods. We cannot trust them.”

Neither OpIndia nor Zee Hindustan can independently confirm the allegations raised by Maulana Shafeeq.

The Gyanvapi dispute

The controversial Gyanvapi structure is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Five woman petitioners are at the centre of the case involving the disputed Gyanvapi complex in the holy Hindu city of Kashi.

Several cases have been filed at the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and local Varanasi Court over the mosque erected in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing the holy Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

In the court-ordered video survey, several pieces of evidence were found pointing toward the structure being a temple before it was demolished by Aurangzeb. A Shivling was also found on the premises, after which the area was sealed off by the local court. The Supreme Court upheld the local court’s order to preserve the structure and transferred the case to the district court.