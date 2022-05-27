Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJammu & Kashmir: 'Activist' Waqar Bhatti arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindus over Gyanvapi...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: ‘Activist’ Waqar Bhatti arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindus over Gyanvapi Shivling

Several social media users tagged the J&K Police and requested concerned authorities to initiate action against Waqar. Following the uproar, Waqar Bhatti went on the defence, claiming that he did not make fun of the Shivling or target any religion as the case was still in court.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmiri 'activist' Waqar Bhatti arrested for hurting Hindu sentiments
Waqar deleted the tweet following the outrage by social media users.
52

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested one ‘activist’ Waqar H Bhatti on Friday for derogatory remarks against Hindus for their religion with his tweet about the Shivling discovered in the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. His tweet sparked fury on social media after which several users demanded strict action against him.

BJP leader Baba Chanchal Singh lodged a complaint against Waqar at Gharota police station in the Jammu district for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Waqar Bhatti was arrested by a team of police in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla. Waqar made a nasty remark in a recent tweet, equating a fountain to Shivling and referring to Hindus as ‘Gobar Bhakt.’ Following social media users’ criticism, Waqar deleted the tweet.

Image
The tweet mocking the Shivling.h

Several social media users tagged the J&K Police and requested concerned authorities to initiate action against Waqar. Following the uproar, Waqar Bhatti went on the defence, claiming that he did not make fun of the Shivling or target any religion as the case was still in court.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “I never ever disrespect any religion nor I will in my life because I respect every Religion. The people who are demanding FIR against me are actually doing Politics nothing else.”

The tweet.

Waqar Bhatti was previously booked by the Madhya Pradesh Police in July 2018 for disrupting communal harmony. He was charged with suspicion of disturbing social harmony by posting a video on Facebook. Bhatti was charged with inciting hate amongst various communities under Section 153A of the IPC in an FIR registered at the Padav police station in the Gwalior district.

It is worth noting that several individuals have been charged with hurting Hindu religious feelings by ridiculing the Shivling at the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. 

Following the discovery of the Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi mosque’s Wuzukhana, a complaint was recently filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi, Retired IAS Surya Pratap Singh, Peace Party’s Shadab Chouhan, and RJD leader Kumar Divashankar for making derogatory tweets about Lord Shiva. Ratan Lal, a Delhi University professor, was even arrested and then released on bail for spreading another offensive Shivling caricature.

No action has yet been taken on National news daily Economic Times which also published an offensive meme on Shivling.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskashmir activist, gyanvapi case, shivling discovered
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,807FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com