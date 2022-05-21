DU prof Ratan Lal arrested for derogatory comments against Shivling found in premises of disputed Gyanvapi structure, built on the ruins of a temple

Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for making objectionable comments against the Shivling that was unearthed inside Varanasi’s disputed structure called Gyanvapi Mosque built on the ruins of a temple.

According to reports, the Delhi Police have arrested Ratan Lal under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

Lal, who is an assistant professor at Hindu College, was initially summoned for questioning, and he was later arrested. The Delhi Police arrested him based on a complaint registered by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, who had accused Lal of offending religious sensitivities.

In a social media post, Ratan Lal had made vile statements against the Shivling that was found inside the Gyanvapi disputed structure during the recent survey. He had posted an image of the Shivling saying it was circumcised.

This hurts my religious sentiments. I will appreciate if Dr. Ratan Lal is booked under section 153A IPC & other provisions of IPC and case be pursued against him. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolicehttps://t.co/G8HJXVpEZ7 pic.twitter.com/9vf5Wy7KZE — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) May 17, 2022

Ratan Lal had received widespread condemnation from netizens for making offensive remarks against Hindu gods.

Shockingly, the associate professor had brazened it out by writing a letter to the central government and the President of India requesting two AK56 rifle-equipped bodyguards or an arms licence. Mocking the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the President of India, he had also said that commando training should be provided to him.

His vile tweet had come after a Shivling was unearthed during the court-ordered study of the disputed Gyanvapi structure adjacent to the Kashi Vishvanath Mandir in Varanasi. After the discovery, Civil Judge Varanasi (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure.