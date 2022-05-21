Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDU prof Ratan Lal arrested for derogatory comments against Shivling found in premises of...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

DU prof Ratan Lal arrested for derogatory comments against Shivling found in premises of disputed Gyanvapi structure, built on the ruins of a temple

Lal, who is an assistant professor at Hindu College, was initially summoned for questioning, and he was later arrested. The Delhi Police arrested him based on a complaint registered by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal for offending religious sensitivities.

OpIndia Staff
DU professor Ratan Lal
178

Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for making objectionable comments against the Shivling that was unearthed inside Varanasi’s disputed structure called Gyanvapi Mosque built on the ruins of a temple.

According to reports, the Delhi Police have arrested Ratan Lal under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

Lal, who is an assistant professor at Hindu College, was initially summoned for questioning, and he was later arrested. The Delhi Police arrested him based on a complaint registered by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, who had accused Lal of offending religious sensitivities.

In a social media post, Ratan Lal had made vile statements against the Shivling that was found inside the Gyanvapi disputed structure during the recent survey. He had posted an image of the Shivling saying it was circumcised.

Ratan Lal had received widespread condemnation from netizens for making offensive remarks against Hindu gods.

Shockingly, the associate professor had brazened it out by writing a letter to the central government and the President of India requesting two AK56 rifle-equipped bodyguards or an arms licence. Mocking the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the President of India, he had also said that commando training should be provided to him.

His vile tweet had come after a Shivling was unearthed during the court-ordered study of the disputed Gyanvapi structure adjacent to the Kashi Vishvanath Mandir in Varanasi. After the discovery, Civil Judge Varanasi (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,905FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com