Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeEditor's picksWe are happy that because of his martyrdom, a thousand lives are saved: Father...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

We are happy that because of his martyrdom, a thousand lives are saved: Father of braveheart J&K cop Mudassir Ahmed

Mudassir played an important role in this encounter, as he had done in many such counter-terrorism operations earlier in Baramulla.

OpIndia Staff
Maqsood Ahmed Sheikh
Maqsood Ahmed Sheikh, father of martyered J&K cop Mudassir Ahmed
145

Mudassir Ahmad Sheikh, the martyred Jammu and Kashmir policeman gave his life up for the nation when he met a tragic end in the Baramulla encounter which killed three Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on May 25, Wednesday. The terrorists were supposed to carry out a suicide attack in Srinagar after infiltrating from across the border. Mudassir played an important role in this encounter, as he had done in many such counter-terrorism operations earlier in Baramulla.

On May 28, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Uri, Baramulla in the evening. Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha visited the family of Mudassir Ahmed in Uri on Saturday and expressed his condolences to the relatives. While handing over a cheque of five lakh rupees as remuneration to his father, he said that the whole country is proud of your son. “The Jammu and Kashmir government is always with you,” Sinha said.

While talking to the media, Mudassir Ahmed’s grief-stricken father Maqsood Ahmed Sheikh expressed his emotions before the media. He said that he is proud of his son who sacrificed his life for the Tirangaa. “Because of his sacrifice, a thousand other lives were saved. We are very proud of him today. He is not going to return back, but we are proud of him. I have lost my son on the battlefield, I am proud of him,” he said.

“My son has sacrificed his life for the nation. A lion like him will never be reborn,” Sheikh expressed his emotions for his braveheart son.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,030FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com