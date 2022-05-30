Mudassir Ahmad Sheikh, the martyred Jammu and Kashmir policeman gave his life up for the nation when he met a tragic end in the Baramulla encounter which killed three Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on May 25, Wednesday. The terrorists were supposed to carry out a suicide attack in Srinagar after infiltrating from across the border. Mudassir played an important role in this encounter, as he had done in many such counter-terrorism operations earlier in Baramulla.

He is neither a headmaster nor the father of a physics teacher. The media will not interview him because he is a proud father of @KashmirPolice cop Mudasir who lost his life in an encounter at Uri Baramulla.



Apke Jazbe Ko Salaam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uCA5TnzHOR — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) May 30, 2022

On May 28, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Uri, Baramulla in the evening. Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha visited the family of Mudassir Ahmed in Uri on Saturday and expressed his condolences to the relatives. While handing over a cheque of five lakh rupees as remuneration to his father, he said that the whole country is proud of your son. “The Jammu and Kashmir government is always with you,” Sinha said.

While talking to the media, Mudassir Ahmed’s grief-stricken father Maqsood Ahmed Sheikh expressed his emotions before the media. He said that he is proud of his son who sacrificed his life for the Tirangaa. “Because of his sacrifice, a thousand other lives were saved. We are very proud of him today. He is not going to return back, but we are proud of him. I have lost my son on the battlefield, I am proud of him,” he said.

“My son has sacrificed his life for the nation. A lion like him will never be reborn,” Sheikh expressed his emotions for his braveheart son.