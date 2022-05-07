Manjinder Singh Sirsa spills 'dark past' of top Punjab cop who arrested Tajinder Bagga

On Friday (May 6) night, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mohali) KS Sandhu, who came to arrest BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga from Punjab, has an ill-famed past.

“Changing the name doesn’t change the past & notorious actions of a person. This KS Sandhu who came to pick Tajinder Bagga today is the same notorious Kuljinder Singh with an ill-famed past,” he wrote.

Sensational Revelation: Changing the NAME doesn’t change the past & notorious actions of a person.







Sirsa revealed that Kuljinder Singh Sandhu was posted as the DSP (Mohali) on the directives of the primary accused in the Bhola drug case, Sarabjit Singh. He slammed the AAP for choosing Sandhu to carry out the illegal arrest of Tajinder Bagga from his residence in Delhi.

“Sarabjit also a dismissed cop & main accused in Bhola drug case wanted by police in many states is presently in a Punjab jail in connection with half a dozen drug smuggling cases,” Sirsa added.

"Sarabjit also a dismissed cop & main accused in Bhola drug case wanted by police in many states is presently in a Punjab jail in connection with half a dozen drug smuggling cases."





Sirsa also shared an audio clip of an allegedly leaked conversation between tainted cop Sarabjit Singh and former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay. Sarabjit could be heard conceding that Kuljinder Singh Sandhu enjoyed his ‘full confidence’ and could carry out illegal operations on his behest.

“DSP Kuljinder was posted on the instructions of drug lord Sarabjit who is also being investigated by NIA for his links with terrorists and drug smugglers, after a Chandigarh-based newspaper, Daily World exposed a recording in which Sarabjit can be clearly heard,” he continued.

"DSP Kuljinder was posted on the instructions of drug lord Sarabjit who is also being investigated by NIA for his links with terrorists and drug smugglers, after a Chandigarh-based newspaper, Daily World exposed a recording in which Sarabjit can be clearly heard,"

“Sarabjit gave instructions to the then Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhaya to post DSP Kuljinder in Mohali. This “defaulter cop” Kuljinder who has links with criminals & is the one patronised by drug smugglers like Sarabjit was today used by AAP Punjab Govt as its henchman,” Sirsa reiterated his claims.

He further accused AAP (Punjab) of using Kulwinder Singh to execute illegal operations and intimidate their political opponents.

Bhola Drug case

In February 2019, a special CBI court in Mohali sentenced Jagdish Bhola, ex Punjab police DSP, to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in a drug smuggling case. He was dismissed from service in 2004 after poppy husk was recovered from him.

He was arrested in 2013 for smuggling synthetic drug pseudoephedrine from India to other nations. Bhola had bought properties worth crores from drug money. His entire racket is estimated to be around ₹6000 crores. Besides Bhola, 23 others were found guilty of various charges.

Sarabjit Singh is a proclaimed offender in the Bhola drug case. He is currently in jail for forging the signature of former DSP Chattopadhaya and issuing fake promotion orders. He was arrested in 2013 after 2.6 kg of opium was seized from his Nayagaon house.