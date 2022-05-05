A Mathura court has reserved its verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi – Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case of Mathura. The case will now be decided on 19th May 2022. A petition has been filed in a Mathura court seeking ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which also sought removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six others had first filed a claim in the case in the court of a civil judge last year. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, Shahi Idgah Mosque, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan have been made respondents in the case. The petition has sought the release of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque.

The petitioners had requested the court to demolish the Idgah built on the trust’s land declaring it as illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman. The petition also sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court. The petitioners said that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

Not only this but it has also been claimed that the jail of Maharaja Kans of Mathura, where Lord Shri Krishna was born, exists at the place where the mosque was built. The petitioners claimed that if the excavation is done, it will be proved. It is notable that many more petitions have also been filed in different courts on the same dispute.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi’s land to the mosque through an agreement. The petition said that the property of Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust was given, by cheating the Hindus, to the Shahi Idgah by unauthorisedly compromising without any legal right, which is wrong. The plea said the court should declare that the agreement entered into by the Shri Krishna Janam Seva Sansthan with the Shahi Idgah on August 12, 1968, was signed without jurisdiction.

A Mathura court had imposed a fine on the petitioners for seeking adjournment of the hearing in the case of ‘Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj vs Shahi Masjid Idgah Sammaniya Committee’. Sanjay Gaur, the assistant district public prosecutor for the civil judge (senior division), had said that civil judge (senior division) Jyoti Singh had imposed a fine of 250 rupees on the petitioners seeking a stay.

The petition had said that the Shahi Idgah was built on 13.37 acres of land belonging to Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj Katra and the agreement between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee was completely wrong as the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan was not the owner of the said property. Therefore, it has no statutory right to make any such agreement with anyone.