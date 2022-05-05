The trend of history sheeters and career criminals surrendering before police in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath’s rule has been continuing. In the latest development, 2 criminals from Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur area have surrendered before police and have vowed to stay away from criminal activities.

Muzaffarnagar Police have shared that the two persons were accused in cow smuggling and slaughter cases too. The accused are Naeem and Naseem.

“हिस्ट्रीशीटर अभियुक्तों ने थाना पहुंचकर ली अपराध न करने की शपथ”



थाना शाहपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम बसी कलां के रहने वाले 02 हिस्ट्रीशीटर/गौकश अभियुक्तों द्वारा स्वयं थाना शाहपुर पहुंचकर भविष्य में कोई भी अपराध न करने व अपराध मुक्त जीवन बिताने की शपथ शाहपुर पुलिस के समक्ष ली गयी। pic.twitter.com/yuhsZLqd7Q — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 4, 2022

Naeem (History Sheeter number 26A) and Naseem (History Sheeter number 27A) both are siblings. These two, sons of Naseer, live in the Basi Kalan village that comes under the Shahpur police station of the Muzaffarnagar district. They reached the Shahpur police station holding identification slates. Both the history sheeters are accused of killing cows. In front of the police station in-charge, both of them took an oath not to commit any crime ever again and to spend a crime-free peaceful life ahead.

Naeem is one of the top-ten criminals in the Shahpur police station area. Both of them have a total of 18 cases registered against them including the cases of cow slaughtering and cases under the gangster act.

Fearing an encounter, the miscreants reached the Shahpur police station with placards hanging around their necks and swore before SHO Radheshyam Yadav not to commit crimes in the future. Speaking of guilt and a desire for penance, the brothers surrendered inside the police station premises and promised to stay away from crimes in the future.

Atul Kumar Shrivastav, Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarnagar – Rural), said, “Two history sheeters surrendered before the station in-charge of the Shahpur police station. One of them is among the top ten criminals of the Shahpur police station. Both of them are accused of cow slaughter. They admitted to not committing any crime in the future. Both of them admitted that they will regularly mark their attendance at the police station.”

The surrender series continues in Yogi Adityanath’s second tenure

At least 50 criminals had surrendered within 15 days of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government returning to power in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March 2022. Interestingly, many criminals walked into the police stations holding placards with a message announcing their promises. The fear of police action and bulldozers running over illegal properties have made many criminals surrender in the state.