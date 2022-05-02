Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been mired in controversies ever since he was ’selected’ to the highest office of the land in Pakistan. The controversies surrounding him only intensified after his removal from office in a no-confidence vote on April 10 this year. He has been accused of retaining gifts, received by the Office of the Prime Minister from other countries, either for free or at throwaway prices.

As per a report published by The Express Tribune, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi retained 112 valuables that were gifted to the PM’s Office between August 2018 and December 2021. The duo obtained 52 of the items worth PKR 800200 without ‘paying a single penny’.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister retained the remaining 60 valuables worth over PKR 141 million by paying a total of PKR 38.17 million. The Express Tribune reported that a PKR 85 million Graff wristwatch gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was retained by Khan for a sum of PKR 20 million.

He also paid just PKR 754,000 for a Rolex watch valued at PKR 3.8 million. The details of all gifts received by Imran Khan, during his tenure as the Prime Minister, were maintained by a department of the Cabinet Division known as Toshakhana.

Secrecy, tax ‘fraud’ and allegations of illicit profiteering

In September 2021, the PTI government had expressed reluctance to reveal details of gifts received by the PM Office, claiming that such a disclosure might impact relations with other countries.

On April 20 last month, the Islamabad High Court held that the incumbent government could release details of gifts received by Imran Khan in the absence of no restraining order. In an exclusive report published by Fact Focus, it had come to light that Imran Khan earned more from Toshakhana gifts in 2 months than he did in the first 66 years of his life.

“The tax record establishes that he and his wife Bushra haven’t declared the value of all the Toshakhana gifts they retained…The total worth of all his properties and assets as declared by him in his latest tax return (FY 2021) is PKR 141 million. The total value of Tosha Khana gifts retained by him was PKR 142 million,” the report by Usman Manzoor in Fact Focus stated.

Besides the non-declaration of Toshakhana gifts in tax filings and the firm resolve to withhold information, Imran Khan has been accused of selling valuables that he received as Prime Minister.

Tax returns and earnings of Imran Khan, graphic via Fact Focus

“Imran Khan has sold the gifts he received from other countries…Caliph Hazrat Omar (companion of Prophet Muhammad) was accountable for his shirt and robe and you (Imran Khan), on the other hand, looted foreign gifts from Toshakhana and you are talking of setting up a state of Madina?”, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif had asked.

The incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Imran Khan had sold Toshakhana gifts in Dubai. His party leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ahsan Iqbal had further alleged that Khan sold a watch, necklace, gold plated AK47 and a jeep.

PTI leader Fawad Chowdhury defended Imran Khan by claiming that “selling one’s own assets (after purchasing them from Toshakhana) was not a crime”. Marriyum Aurangzeb had accused the former Prime Minister of purchasing Toshakhana gifts at a 20% rate of their value and then increasing the retention rate to 50%.

She had alleged that Khan took away a PKR 150 million worth of BMW X5 car, equipped with protection from bombs and bullets. The car was reportedly meant to ferry foreign delegates but the ex-Prime Minister took it with him when he left Office.

“You are a thief, a cheat, a liar and a swindler but trying to pose yourself as a pious person only to hide the wrongdoings and corruption,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Imran Khan defends decision to retain gifts received as Pakistani Prime Minister

Imran Khan has however defended his decision to retain valuables from Toshakhana by claiming “Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi (My gifts, my choice).” He claimed that he had paid 50% of the value of the gifts. He further justified his decision by comparing the Toshakhana gifts to the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) flats allotted to the Pakistani army officers.

While addressing a public gathering, Khan conceded that he sold the Toshakhana valuables (which allegedly belonged to him) to repair the Bani Gala road (located next to his residence). He also claimed to have cost the exchequer the least during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

I sold #Toshakhana gifts to build Bani Gala road: Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/PX0t5tXMkb — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 22, 2022

It must be mentioned that the Islamabad High Court had earlier noted that gifts received by the Office of the Prime Minister cannot be retained by him after vacating office. “Individuals come and go but the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is permanent…These gifts are not meant for taking home,” Justice Aurangzeb said adding that all such gifts must be recovered by the State if they have been retained.

The approach of PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a radically different approach when it came to gifts received by his Office. During an event titled, ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ in April 2018, he revealed that he auctioned all valuables, received during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, to fund girl child education.

“I used to put all the gifts in the government treasury (also called Toshakhana). I first found out their valuation and began auctioning them… I can say with pride that when I left my position as the Gujarat CM, I donated more than ₹100 crores, received from auctioning these gifts, to the government treasury for funding the education of girl children.”

All the gifts and mementoes received by PM Modi are maintained by the National Gallery of Modern Art, an undertaking of the Ministry of culture.

Why Modi not saying “mera tohfa, meri marzi” like Imran Khan? Indian PM on how he auctioned state gifts from Toshakhana and donated proceeds to girl-child education. pic.twitter.com/r0P4OKvw7X — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 2, 2022

In September 2019, PM Modi announced that all gifts and mementoes received by him in the past 1 year would be auctioned both physically and online. “The proceeds from the auction will be devoted towards the Namami Gange Mission. It would contribute to a cleaner Ganga,” he had said.

There would also be an e-auction of the gifts and mementos. The proceeds from the auction will be devoted towards the Namami Gange Mission. It would contribute to a cleaner Ganga.



Do visit this site and take part in the auction. https://t.co/1D4K57ef2d pic.twitter.com/Y80RW6ACd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2019

In September 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi auctioned the special mementoes received from Olympic heroes for the Namami Ganga initiative. These gifts included the javelin of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, gloves of boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and a stole with signatures of Tokyo Olympic players.

“Over time, I have received several gifts and mementoes which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementoes given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative,” he had tweeted.

Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.https://t.co/Oeq4EYb30M pic.twitter.com/PrF44YWBrN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2021

While India and Pakistan are just divided by a border, the conduct of the two Prime Ministers turned out to be quite distinct. Imran Khan is now facing corruption charges for selling gifts, received by the Office of the Prime Minister, for personal gains. On the other hand, PM Modi had auctioned gifts received by his Office to fund the government’s ‘Clean Ganga’ mission.

Imran Khan had been secretive about the gifts held by the Toshakhana. He also retained 112 valuables at a meagre price. On the other hand, all gifts received by PM Modi are available on the website (pmmementos.gov.in). The Indian government’s Toshakhana is easily accessible, contrary to that of his Pakistani counterpart.

Unlike Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi neither retained any gifts as a personal collection nor profited from the sale of such valuables. The difference in transparency and integrity between the two leaders becomes crystal clear for everyone to see.