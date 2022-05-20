Friday, May 20, 2022
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu finally surrenders, heads to Patiala jail

Sidhu will be lodged in Patiala jail during the course of his imprisonment.

The outspoken Congress leader will be in jail for an year now (Image source: India Today)
26

Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has finally surrendered in the road rage case where he was sentenced to 1-year imprisonment. Sidhu will be lodged in Patiala jail during the course of his imprisonment.

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Amit Malhan on Friday after he was given a 1-year prison sentence by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case when he caused the death of an elderly person named Gurnam Singh

Earlier, Sidhu had tried to seek more time to surrender on medical grounds, but his plea was not entertained by the Supreme Court.

Sidhu road rage case

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu and one of his friends had beaten Patiala resident Gurnam Singh for allegedly blocking his vehicle. While Gurnam Singh was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead. Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu were booked in the case.

In 1999, the Patiala district and sessions court acquitted them citing a lack of evidence. The state govt had appealed against it, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court found them guilty in 2006 and had awarded them a three-year jail term. In 2007, the Supreme Court had stayed the conviction on Sidhu’s appeal, and in 2018, the apex court had reduced the term to a Rs 1000 fine, while Sandhu was acquitted.

However, after a plea in the Supreme Court, Sidhu’s punishment was enhanced to 1-year imprisonment.

