All India Majilis e Ittihadul Muslimin party MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb has triggered a major controversy in the state of Maharashtra. Following the controversial MLA’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane has publicly challenged him.

In a throwback to Owaisi’s infamous “15 minutes” remark, Rane wrote, “I challenge you, remove the police for 10 minutes. If he is not sent to Aurangzeb, we are not the soldiers of Shivaraya!!!”

मी आव्हान करतो, पोलिसांना 10 मिनिटे बाजूला करा..

याला औरंगजेबाकडे नाही पाठवला तर..

आम्ही शिवरायांचे मावळे नाही!!! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 13, 2022

In another tweet, targeting the khichdi government of Uddhav Thackeray, Nitesh Rane wrote, “Owaisi knows that even if he dances naked in front of Aurangzeb’s grave, he will be able to travel around Maharashtra on two legs. Because there is an impotent government in the state. This is called their true Hindutva.”

Akbaruddin Owaisi is on a visit to Aurangabad and on Thursday, the 13th of May, he visited Aurangzeb’s tomb in Ratnapura (Khultabad). He was accompanied by party leaders Imtiyaz Jaleel and Waris Pathan on the occasion. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has expressed his anger at a time when there has been a flurry of criticism over this visit. He has also targeted the state government in his tweets.

While talking to TV9 Marathi, Nitesh Rane said, “Basically, can’t expect anything different from the mouth of one whose name itself is ‘Hagbar’. He went there and offered flowers on the tomb of Aurangzeb. One must think about what exactly was he trying to do? What message he was trying to give to the Hindus in Maharashtra who love and respect Shivaji Maharaj? Aurangzeb, the one who tortured our Sambhaji Maharaj, the one who did not even spare his own parents and relatives, the one who was such a tyrant -Owaisi visited his tomb. Did Owaisi want to give a message that he will stand on your chest and bow down to Aurangazeb’s tomb and walk away from Maharashtra standing on his two legs?”

Rane excoriates the MVA government over inaction against Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s Tomb

Criticizing the inaction by the state government over the remarks made by Owaisi in his speech, Nitesh Rane said, “And what did the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra do? This is a government that doesn’t not like Hanuman Chalisa and Jai Shriram. This government files sedition cases on those who chant Jai Shriram and recite Hanuman Chalisa. It has been already 24 hours since ‘Hagbaruddin’ came here and went back. Why doesn’t the government show the guts to file a case against him? Why doesn’t this Uddhav Thackeray government show the courage to file a sedition case against him? At other times, they are willing to show their manliness while filing sedition cases for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. File a sedition case against Owaisi. Impose the relevant sections on him.”

Warning the state government of the intense reaction of the people, Nitesh Rane said, “If the state government and Uddhav Thackeray cannot do this, then leave it to us. We being the MLAs or MPs or being from Shiv Sena or Congress is a later thing. First of all, we all are Marathas and we love Shivaji Maharaj. And if someone is insulting our Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj, then please give us 10 minutes. I would not even ask for the eleventh minute. For just 10 minutes, give that ‘Hagbaruddin’ in our custody. If we don’t make him fall beside the Aurangzeb’s tomb, we will not call ourselves the soldiers of Shivaji Maharaj.”

When asked about whose Hindutva is real, Nitesh Rane said, “Any staunch supporter of Balasaheb Thackeray will never agree to this. People whose blood is saffron in colour, might not have slept throughout the last night. And still, he is roaming freely. Some Chandrakant Khaire arises and says four words of condemnation. Some Sanjay Raut awakes and makes some critical comment and that is all? You have got a state government and a police force at your deployment. Show some courage by utilizing it in a proper way.”

Nitesh Rane further said, “If you are the real Hindutva warrior, then show a glimpse of your Hindutva to that Hagbaruddin Owaisi. All the admirers of Shivaji Maharaj in the country are angry at this moment. If tomorrow somebody goes to Aurangzeb’s tomb and urinates there, shoots a video, and makes it viral, then this state government and its inaction will be responsible for the probable law and order situation that may arise. Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj are our deities and we know very well how to answer those who insult our deities in this manner. I warn Hagbaruddin Owaisi that we will not care about the government, the law and order and the police at that time.”