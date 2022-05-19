On Wednesday, May 18, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the renovated Maa Tara Tarini Temple complex in the state’s Ganjam district and offered prayers to the deity. The Chief Minister praised the artists and artisans participating in the project, calling the new look of Ma Tara Tarini’s temple a “unique example of Odisha’s art, architecture, and sculpture.”

The Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the beautification and development of Maa Tara Tarini Temple, one of the most revered temples placed on the Kumari hills at the banks of the Rushikulya river in the state. Earlier on May 17, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary VK Pandian and other officials visited the temple to take stock of the development work prior to the “Pratishtha Mahotsav”, a week-long celebration of the redeveloped temple complex of the Tara Tarini temple, one of the ancient Shakti Peethas in the country.

Following his visit to the divine shrine, Odisha CM Tweeted, “With continued efforts of #Odisha Govt & unwavering support of people of #Ganjam, #MaaTaraTarini temple has become a modern day masterpiece. The new temple boasts of an architecture that gives it a sense of holiness & is strongly connected with traditions.”

It is notable here that traditional Odia aesthetics, sculpture and artistic traditions have been given prominence in the design of the temple complex.

Below, on the left we have shared the look of the temple in its old form and on the right is the aerial view of Maa Taratarini temple in its present renovated form.

Before and after pictures of the Tara Tarini Shakti Peetha

The Shakti Peetha has been restored as a magnificent temple that embodies Odia heritage and is deeply connected to Odia sentiments. The periphery of the Shakti Peetha has received a complete makeover, including the renovation of the Singhadwar entrance with pilgrim amenities, pathway with drinking water facilities, interpretation centre, the mundan hall, public toilet, Prasad Sevan mandap, etc.

The renovated lion gate entrance (Singhadwara) has been designed like the famous Mukteshwar structure.

The shrine’s attractiveness is enhanced by the lighting included on the temple grounds. Social media users shared some stunning pictures of the night view of the temple complex. The renovated temple now features traditional Odia sculptures, and is designed like the ancient temples of the state, adorned with master craftsmanship.

The history of the Tara Tarini temple in Odisha

Tara Tarini Temple is an ancient 17th-century temple on the Kumari hills on the bank of the Rushikulya river near Brahmapur city in Ganjam District, Odisha. It is one of the prominent Shakti Peethas and is worshipped as the Breast Shrine (Sthana Peetha) and manifestations of Adi Shakti. To access the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, one must climb 999 stairs.

Tara-Tarini was said to be the chief goddess of the Kalinga kingdom’s rulers. The stone idols of Mother Tara and Tarini are erected at this temple. Mata’s idols are adorned with gold and silver embellishments as well as precious stones. Two brass heads known as their Chalanti Pratima or living image are placed between them.

According to the ancient Puranas, the origin of Maa Tara Tarini is directly traced to Daksha Prajapati’s Jagna in Satya Yuga. The famous Shakta Peethas of Bimala, Tara-Tarini, Dakshina Kalika and Kamakshi originated from the limbs of the divine corpse of Devi Sati. Ancient texts like the Shiva Purana, the Kalika Purana, and the Devi Bhagabat attest to this fact.

Most of the households in southern Orissa have Mother Tara-Tarini as their presiding deity.