A group of lawyers supporting the Congress party on Wednesday chased away Congress leader and lawyer P Chidamabaram outside the Calcutta HC for representing the TMC-led West Bengal government in the Metro Dairy case against the West Bengal Pradesh Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The video of lawyers chasing away P Chidambaram and protesting against him outside the Calcutta HC has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a bunch of disgruntled lawyers are seen following P Chidamabaram and shouting slogans against him. They showed him black flags for fighting a case against his own party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and called him a TMC sympathiser responsible for the party’s poor show in West Bengal.

#WATCH | Congress leader & advocate P Chidambaram faced protest by lawyers of Congress Cell at Calcutta HC where he was present in connection with a legal matter. They shouted slogans, showed him black robes & called him a TMC sympathiser & responsible for party’s poor show in WB pic.twitter.com/SlH4QgbJSn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

The local Congress lawyers were miffed with P Chidamabaram for being a counsel to their political opponent. As per Kaustav Bagchi, one of the lawyers who participated in the protest against P Chidambaram, the senior Congress leader was representing an entity whose purchase of shares was opposed by the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Rajan Chowdhury.

“Mr Chidambaram is a CWC (Congress Working Committee) member and a very important leader,” Bagchi was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Bagchi was upset that former Union Minister and senior Congress leader was representing Mamata Banerjee government and hence, he was aggrieved as a ‘Congress worker’ and not as a lawyer. He further added that the party workers will carry out similar protests against any leader who acts against the party’s interest in the state. He said that such chasing away of P Chidambaram was ‘natural reaction’ from some Congress supporters.