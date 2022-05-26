Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai on 26th May 2022. On his Chennai tour, PM Modi inaugurated various developmental initiatives and laid down foundation stones for different infrastructure projects.

In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity, and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai. These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities.

In Chennai, Prime Minister dedicated to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2960 crore. The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), is built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore and it will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram – Chengalpattu, was built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore and it will facilitate the running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travelers.

The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs. 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate the supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. He also inaugurated 1152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project – Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,540 crore.

The 262 Km long Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The 4 Lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), about 21 km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5850 crore. It will facilitate an uninterrupted approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The ​​94 km long 4 lanes Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lanes with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanniyakumari, are also laid by PM Modi. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs. 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through the provision of modern amenities. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs. 1430 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

In this program, he said, “It is always wonderful to be back in Tamil Nadu! This land is special. The people, culture, and language of this state are outstanding. Just recently I hosted the Indian Deaflympics contingent at my residence. You would be aware that this time it was India’s best performance in the tournament. But do you know that out of the 16 medals we have won, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in 6 of those medals?”

About the redeveloped railway stations, he said, “I am particularly happy that five railway stations are being redeveloped. This modernization and development is being done keeping in mind the needs of the future. At the same time, it will merge with local art and culture.”

About the houses constructed and distributed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, PM Modi said, “I would like to congratulate all those who will be getting houses as a part of the historic Chennai Light House project under the PM-Awas Yojana. This has been a very satisfying project for us.”

About the multimodal logistics center, PM Modi said, “Multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be Aatmanirbhar. History has taught us that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The Government of India is fully focussed on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable.”

About the gas pipeline and internet facilities being provided in various parts of the country, PM Modi said, “A few years ago, infrastructure referred to roads, power, and water. Today we are working to expand India’s gas pipeline network. Work is happening on i-ways. It is our vision to take high-speed internet to every village.”

About the steps taken by the union government for Tamil language and culture, PM Modi informed, “The Government of India is fully committed to further popularising Tamil language and culture. In January this year, the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated in Chennai. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government. A ‘Subramania Bharati Chair’ on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. Since BHU is located in my constituency, the joy was extra special.”

Sri Lanka, a neighboring country currently going through big financial turmoil, is a home for many Tamils. PM Modi did not forget to mention the efforts taken by the Indian government to help Sri Lanka in this hour of crisis. PM Modi said, “Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times. I am sure you are concerned with the developments there. As a close friend and neighbor, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Hyderabad where he attended the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad and addressed the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022. ISB was inaugurated on 2 December 2001, by Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Regarded as one of the top B-schools in the country, ISB also collaborates with several Ministries and Departments of the Government to provide training and capacity building.