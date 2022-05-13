On Friday, the Rajasthan Police arrested at least 12 people from two different communities after an incident of communal clash and physical abuse were reported in the Sansi area of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. People from both communities pelted stones at each other and disrupted peace and harmony in the area.

According to the reports, the clashes in Jodhpur began after people discovered a love affair between a boy and a girl who belong to two different communities. The Police confirmed that a young man had run away with a girl who stayed in his neighbourhood and that the families were in tension for the last 2 days for this reason. On Thursday, violence erupted over the issue as both sides attacked each other stones. “Both the families were enraged. Tensions escalated as both the communities began pelting stones at each other. There’s peace at the spot now”, Mangilal Rathod, ACP Jodhpur Police stated.

Police added that the boy had wan away with the girl and stayed with her for a couple of days. After two days, the boy and the girl returned to their homes and resumed their normal daily life. The matter was brought to light by one of the family members who spotted a photograph of the girl and the boy on Facebook. The Police said that the boy had himself posted the photograph. After this, people from both the communities got enraged and attacked each other with stones and glass bottles.

Incidents of communal are on the rise in Rajasthan, numerous cases of communal violence have been reported in the state in recent times.

Hanumangarh communal violence-

On May 12, VHP block president Satveer Saharan and other members suffered severe injuries after they tried to stop eve-teasers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. According to the reports, five members of the other community were detained by the Police in the case. Internet in the area has also been suspended.

Hindu boy killed in Bhilwara-

On May 11, tensions prevailed after a 22-year-old Hindu boy named Adarsh Tapadia was stabbed to death by members of another community over a petty dispute in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The police registered an official complaint in the case and imposed an internet ban for 24 hours from 6 am in the area.

Jodhpur Eid violence-

On May 2, communal tension erupted in Jodhpur after the saffron flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection. The Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Internet services were also suspended. The next day, on May 3, fresh clashes erupted in Jodhpur between Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. Some police vehicles were also damaged.

Communal violence over Alwar Shiv Mandir-

On April 22, tensions ran high in Alwar after the Rajasthan government demolished a 300-year-old Shiv Mandir on the pretext of development in the area. The administration used a bulldozer to bring down the temple. The ancient Shiva Linga in the temple was cut out using a drill, and the old sculptures were broken during the demolition drive. The BJP and its affiliate organizations had denounced the operation and organized an Aakash rally.

Karauli Hindu News Year bike rally attacked-

On April 2, communal clashes erupted in Karauli after a bike rally organized on the occasion of the Hindu New Year allegedly met with a stone-pelting incident as they passed through a Muslim-dominated area of Hatwara Bazar, leading to a confrontation between two groups. The clashes led to arson as shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries. The police imposed Section 144 in the area and also suspended mobile internet services. A curfew was also imposed for the next three days.

In the current case, the Police have arrested around 12 people from both communities for engaging in the communal clashes. While the stone pelting has ceased, the Police have deployed heavy staff in the area to ensure that peace and harmony is maintained and that no such violence springs up again. Further investigations are underway.