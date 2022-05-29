Sunday, May 29, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Pakistanis use the singer’s murder in Punjab to push Khalistani propaganda, attempt to ignite communal tension in Punjab

In the aftermath of Moosewala's murder, several Pakistani handles have pounced on the chance to create communal tension in Punjab and push the ISI-Khalistani propaganda.

OpIndia Staff
The singer/rapper was shot dead in mansa Punjab (Image source: Indian Express)
The Khalistani sympathizer Punjabi singer/rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab earlier today. This was just the latest case of law and order spiraling out of control in the border state ever since Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party claimed power after a resounding win in the recent Punjab elections.

The controversial singer was brutally killed while he was driving in his Mahindra Thar in the Jawaharke village of Mansa. Moosewala, who was known to glorify Bhindrawale and sympathized with the Khalistani ’cause’ had seen his security withdrawn by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party just a day before he was brutally murdered.

In the aftermath of his murder, several Pakistani handles have pounced on the chance to create communal tension in Punjab and push the ISI-Khalistani propaganda.

A self-proclaimed geopolitical expert associated with PTV, Raja Faisal remarked that Moosewala was killed by BJP-RSS goons in Punjab. He also mentioned that Moosewala joined Congress last month and implied that being outspoken against Indian PM Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS, and Hindutva. Unfortunately for him, December was not the last month and it has been 6 months since Moosewala joined Congress and subsequently lost an election in a humiliating way.

Another user, an alleged actor Sehar Shinwari said that India has become a hellhole for actors because Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead for unknown reasons. She also said that India has already become a hellhole for every minority she could remember, including Sikhs. Another Khalistani talking point that was repeated as it is.

One more Pakistani handle going by the name of ‘Defend Pakistan’ immediately announced that it was definitely the RSS behind the murder. However, he was honest enough to admit that Moosewala was a Congressi Khalistani sympathizer.

Another user for Karachi not only blamed RSS for the murder of Moosewala, but he was 200% sure about it. He also blamed RSS for the 1-year jail sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu over a homicide in the 1980s.

While the reason for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder remains unclear, and investigations continue, it is very clear that Pakistan has unleashed its propaganda to push Khalistani talking points using this murder. Attempts will be made to push for a Hindu-Sikh divide using this murder while maintaining that they are only against BJP/RSS. How the rookie Bhagwant Mann government handles this propaganda and restores law and order in the state remains to be seen.

