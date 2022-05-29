The Khalistani sympathizer Punjabi singer/rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab earlier today. This was just the latest case of law and order spiraling out of control in the border state ever since Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party claimed power after a resounding win in the recent Punjab elections.

The controversial singer was brutally killed while he was driving in his Mahindra Thar in the Jawaharke village of Mansa. Moosewala, who was known to glorify Bhindrawale and sympathized with the Khalistani ’cause’ had seen his security withdrawn by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party just a day before he was brutally murdered.

In the aftermath of his murder, several Pakistani handles have pounced on the chance to create communal tension in Punjab and push the ISI-Khalistani propaganda.

A self-proclaimed geopolitical expert associated with PTV, Raja Faisal remarked that Moosewala was killed by BJP-RSS goons in Punjab. He also mentioned that Moosewala joined Congress last month and implied that being outspoken against Indian PM Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS, and Hindutva. Unfortunately for him, December was not the last month and it has been 6 months since Moosewala joined Congress and subsequently lost an election in a humiliating way.

One of my favourite Punjabi singers, #SidhuMooseWala got killed by RSS-BJP goons in Mansa India.

Last month he joined Congress.

He was considered outspoken against Modi, RSS, Hindutva ideology and BJP. #RIP pic.twitter.com/SnkA6ktKfl — 🇵🇰Raja Faisal (@RajaFaisalPK) May 29, 2022

Another user, an alleged actor Sehar Shinwari said that India has become a hellhole for actors because Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead for unknown reasons. She also said that India has already become a hellhole for every minority she could remember, including Sikhs. Another Khalistani talking point that was repeated as it is.

I am really shocked to hear about the sudden death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. It has become cleared that After Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, india is becoming a hell for artists too. Shame on Modi Sarkar



#sidhumoosewala — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 29, 2022

One more Pakistani handle going by the name of ‘Defend Pakistan’ immediately announced that it was definitely the RSS behind the murder. However, he was honest enough to admit that Moosewala was a Congressi Khalistani sympathizer.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot ’30 times’ by RSS death squad, he played a vital role during ‘Farmers protest’ in India, he was Pro Khalistan & an active member of Congress. #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/67gS2H9qGg — Defend Pakistan (@def_pak14) May 29, 2022

Another user for Karachi not only blamed RSS for the murder of Moosewala, but he was 200% sure about it. He also blamed RSS for the 1-year jail sentence of Navjot Singh Sidhu over a homicide in the 1980s.

#siddhumoosewala 200 percent RSS N BJP have killed him. Sidhu jailed, Moosewala killed pic.twitter.com/zV2RmEh7le — Tom N Jerry (@Muhamma20367995) May 29, 2022

While the reason for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder remains unclear, and investigations continue, it is very clear that Pakistan has unleashed its propaganda to push Khalistani talking points using this murder. Attempts will be made to push for a Hindu-Sikh divide using this murder while maintaining that they are only against BJP/RSS. How the rookie Bhagwant Mann government handles this propaganda and restores law and order in the state remains to be seen.