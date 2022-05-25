An attempt was made to vitiate the atmosphere in Srinagar just before the separatist leader convicted terrorist Yasin Malik was sentenced in a Delhi NIA court on 25th May 2022. A clash broke out between Yasin Malik’s supporters and the police in Srinagar’s Maisuma area. Yasin Malik’s supporters pelted stones at the security forces. As a precautionary measure, the security forces took the lead and started firing tear gas shells to control the crowd.

The administration has suspended internet services in Srinagar with immediate effect. The city was also closed after the stone-pelting incident took place. However, the violent protests intensified after Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by the court in terror funding charges. After the sentencing verdict was issued, Islamists came to the streets to register their protest against the sentence.

Videos that have appeared on social media show the mob pelting stones on the streets of Srinagar.

Earlier, the police had tightened security outside Yasin Malik’s house. Surveillance is being carried out by drones here. This stone-pelting and protests are being carried out outside Yasin Malik’s house. It is notable that Yasin Malik’s house is in Maisuma near Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir administration was already on alert. But on Wednesday, Yasin Malik’s supporters directly clashed with the security forces and pelted stones at them.

Clashes with security forces during a protest against sentencing of separatist leader Yasin Malik,in Srinagar.@waseem_andrabi pic.twitter.com/XJfJWVpGyC — Waseem Andrabi وسیم (@waseem_andrabi) May 25, 2022

On May 25, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special NIA court for terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The court convicted him under UAPA on May 19. He had pleaded guilty earlier in the case, admitting that he had been associated with terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir on May 10. NIA had sought the death penalty for Malik.

Malik was reportedly awarded two life imprisonment sentences, besides 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for 10 offenses and a Rs 10 lakhs financial penalty. However, all the punishments were ordered to run concurrently.

Earlier, Malik had told the court he did not wish to challenge the charges against him. Malik has been in jail since 2019 as a part of the crackdown against the anti-India and secessionist elements in the Valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He was later remanded to the NIA custody and was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.