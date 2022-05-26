Dear Liberals, the blood of Texas children is on your already blood-soaked hands: Here is how

Dear liberals, let us face the facts and come straight to the point – Blood of Texas children is on your already blood-soaked hands.

Let me explain why.

For years, you have been soft on crime.

You deliberately lied about “peaceful protests”, standing right in front of burning neighbourhoods and looted shops. You even came up with “research” to justify what was there was anyone not blind to see.

You were mealy-mouth about arson, looting, violence, and murder. You offered anarchy as a “solution” for racial tension and discrimination, problems that require a soft touch and long-term action, not empty words and new pronouns.

You justified and dismissed murderous anarchist ANTIFA thugs as “just an idea”.

You embraced and provided direct, as well as indirect support for Islamist killings and hate using a variety of camouflage tactics. You helped cover up the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir and made it a crime even to talk about it.

You mainstreamed Hinduphobia, antisemitism and holocaust denial. Your thought leaders are the likes of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Of course, you can invent “context” and “nuance” to justify your venom and hate. Let a prominent BJP ideologue say “some people did something” and watch the outrage!

Instead of going after criminals, you went after law enforcement – calling for defunding the police. Well, be careful what you wish for – it is happening now. Police officers are quitting in record numbers and murders and violent crimes are up – guess who are the victims? Mostly blacks!

But then maybe that is exactly what you wanted – after all, as rich mostly white elites with a comfortable lifestyle, you just want virtue signalling and vote bank politics – not genuine solutions.

And you are busy punishing Wisconsin middle school kids for not using “them” to describe transgender students.

Your wish for America is not that much different from your wish for India – a country looted by corrupt fascist dynast figureheads remote-controlled by Stalinist mass butcher left, some in liberal masks.

Perhaps your wish for gun control is simply to make sure law-abiding citizens don’t carry any but criminals who don’t care anyway will continue to do so. Because that fits in with your strategy of encouraging crime and painting anyone to the right of you as a ‘redneck racist’, or in the Indian context, ‘Hindutva fascist’.

And you will take another 50 years to go through the process as slowly as you can so that you can milk the issue for votes and demonise opponents in the meantime. Just as poverty and illiteracy suited the Indian left, its NGO frauds and the fascist dynasts – know their business model shuts down when there is less of it.

You have argued for “liberal” sentencing, repeated bails for criminals and other foolish policies that send signal to criminals that they are free to do as they wish.

I have news for you – you don’t get to decide which crime is permissible and justifiable and which one isn’t. The criminals do it for you. The slippery slope doesn’t forgive.

I know you and your media ecosystem is using this incident as just another weapon to blame the conservatives instead of trying to address the real issue.

I know you will find ways to attack Trump and everyone that is not hardcore fringe left, including some in your own camp that are not rabid left enough, using your extensive media and academia ecosystem.

This technique is something you share with your Islamist friends and allies – the constant search for the purity that makes today’s pure tomorrow’s infidel.

You will try to find connecting lines where they don’t exist. But you will not take ownership of crimes or apply those lofty standards to yourself.

You will do everything other than doing what is necessary – sending a clear signal in talk and action that crime is a crime and there must be consequences. Right now, your talk and action simply give them the secure feeling that they can get away with it if they are of the right profile.

And you continue to do what you do best – fake outrage.