Monday, May 30, 2022
‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait gets beaten with a mic, ink thrown on his face in Bengaluru: Watch

On Monday, May 30, an unidentified man walked up to the stage at an event held in Bengaluru and assaulted 'farmer leader' Rakesh Tikait with a microphone. Within seconds, another man approached Tikait and blackened his face with ink.

OpIndia Staff
Two men assault Rakesh Tikait, balcken his face in Bengaluru: Details
Face of Rakesh Tikait blackened with ink in Bengaluru, images via ANI and New Indian Express
126

On Monday (May 30), an unidentified man walked up to the stage and assaulted ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait with a microphone. Within seconds, another man approached Tikait and blackened the face with ink.

The incident took place during an event held in Bengaluru. Reportedly, Rakesh Tikait was present at the event to clarify about a sting operation wherein one farmer leader named Kodihalli Chandrashekar was caught soliciting money.

After the two unidentified men attacked Rakesh Tikait, others present at the event began assaulting the duo with chairs. A video of the brawl was shared on social media by news agency ANI.

While speaking about the matter, Rakesh Tikait blamed the BJP government for not providing adequate security for the event. He told ANI, “No security has been provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government.”

Meanwhile, the High Grounds police had informed that three people were detained in connection to the incident.

Rakesh Tikait ousted from Bharatiya Kisan Union for playing politics

Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which had been at the forefront of anti-farm law protests, expelled ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait from the organisation. His brother Naresh Tikait was also ousted from the position of the National President of BKU. 

Republic TV reported that the duo was accused of playing politics and working for a political party’s interests. Not happy with the organisation’s involvement with politics, several leaders of BKU decided to end their association with Rakesh Tikait.

The farmer’s organisation thereafter split into two factions, with the breakaway BKU (Apolitical) faction being led by farmer leader Rajesh Singh Chauhan. While speaking about the development, Chauhan had accused the Tikait brothers of politicising BKU, which was supposedly created to serve the interest of farmers.

