Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is at the center of controversy again. A video of him mocking tribal affairs and calling the tribal affairs ministry a punishment posting appeared on social media on 4th June 2022.

In this video, Raghav Chadha said, “You can’t fire any official from their jobs. Okay? You can only transfer them. If someone is working very well, give him a good department to work in. Make them the health secretary or the home secretary. If someone is doing a bad job, then give them a posting in tribal affairs and say that this is your punishment posting. Something of that sort, right?”

At this point, the interviewer also laughed at this in a manner Chadha was apparently expecting and tried to suggest Raghav Chadha make some corrections to his statement and said, “This is a slightly politically incorrect statement.” But Raghav Chadha continued his remarks saying, “I know it is incorrect but I am trying to make you understand. Send them to horticulture,”

Since the video went viral, several Netizens have severely criticized Raghav Chadha for this attitude towards tribals and Tribal Ministry.

Sharing the video, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribal Morcha said, “See the petty mentality of Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha towards the tribal community.”

This statement of Raghav Chadha attracted severe criticism on social media as soon as it appeared. Dr. Saibir Neelsehri wrote in his tweet, “His statement is an insult to Tribal department, which is very important department. He should apologize for his casual remark.”

Another Twitter user Hathi Ram tagged Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his tweet and asked, “Why do you think tribals are inferior, Arvind Kejriwal Ji? Why do you hate them? Have these innocent tribals done anything wrong to you?”

Mukesh Rathwa, vice president of Gujarat state’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, tweeted, “By calling the tribal upliftment department a punishment posting, the Aam Aadmi Party has introduced its “real” ideology how they think of tribals as inferiors.”

Another Twitter user Mushtaq Inqlabi tweeted, “Highly condemnable statement of AAP MP Raghav Chadha against Tribals of India. He hurts our sentiments our dignity and self-respect. Is Arvind Kejriwal having the guts to take action against him? Tribals reject the ideology of AAP.”

This is not the first time that AAP MP Raghav Chadha has made such a controversial statement. On 29th April 2022, Raghav Chadha downplayed the violence that erupted in Punjab’s Patiala after Khalistani hoodlums went on a rampage, shouting ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans and hurling stones and brandishing swords at the revered Maa Kali Temple.

On 20th April 2022, after the anti-encroachment drive began in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s head office should be demolished. He blamed the party for allegedly orchestrating the riots and further said that Home Minister Amit Shah’s house should also be razed to the ground.