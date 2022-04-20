Wednesday, April 20, 2022
‘Demolish Amit Shah’s house to stop riots’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha over demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Answering the question about the 'bulldozer effect' post riots, Chadha said BJP is responsible for all riots in India. He further added that the demolition of the BJP's HQ office could end all the violence.

OpIndia Staff
Raghav Chadha calls for demolition of MHA Amit Shah's home
Hours after the anti-encroachment drive began in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday stated that Bharatiya Janata Party’s head office should be demolished. He blamed the party for allegedly orchestrating the riots and further said that Home Minister Amit Shah’s house should also be razed to the ground.

Answering the question about the ‘bulldozer effect’ post riots, Chadha said BJP is responsible for all riots in India. He further added that the demolition of the BJP’s HQ office could end all the violence. “I guarantee, if BJP’s head office is demolished, the riots happening now and then in India will stop”, Chadha said.

He further alleged that BJP has rehabilitated Bangladeshi refugees and Rohingyas in various parts of the country and is using them to escalate riots in India. He also said that if BJP wants to bulldoze the illegal properties, it should also roll the bulldozers over illegal properties allegedly owned by the BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi also backed the rioters whose illegal properties were razed today and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should switch off the bulldozers of hate. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation began the anti-encroachment drive across Delhi today, rolling bulldozers over the illegal properties in the Jahangirpuri area. The anti-encroachment drive was executed in presence of a heavy police force who provided security to the civic agency.

Jahangirpuri violence: Islamists attack Hanuman Jayanti procession

This is after the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession. Several people got injured as the violence escalated after 6 pm. They (Islamists) also fired gun stots amid the violence and injured Police personnel.

It is important to note that the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence has been identified as Ansar and Md. Aslam. As reported earlier, Ansar is associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He had actively campaigned for the Party during Delhi Elections. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to respond to the allegations or issue a clarification on the matter. Another accused arrested has been identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in the case and lodged an FIR under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Murder attempt), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.

