AIMIM MLA’s driver beats up journalist Mohammad Ali and his father, video viral: Watch what he said

In Telangana, a report of another journalist being assaulted for merely doing his job has emerged. News magazine Organiser uploaded a video on the 24th of June 2022 where two men were seen, injured, talking about how they were assaulted by the driver of the local AIMIM MLA. The victim has been identified as journalist Mohammad Ali and his father.

According to Organiser, the incident happened in the old city of Hyderabad, which is an AIMIM stronghold.

#Telangana: A journalist and his father was brutally beaten up by the @aimim_national MLA's driver for reporting water supply-related issues in the old city of #Hyderabad.#Journalist pic.twitter.com/yROPRSz77R — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) June 23, 2022

In the video which is now going viral, two men are seen injured, with blood dripping down their faces. The younger man in the video identifies himself as Mohammad Ali. He says that he is a camera person with a news channel that he identifies as HS News Channel. He says in the video that he made a video about the lack of water supply in the area and was beaten up brutally by the local AIMIM MLA’s driver.

In the video, one can also see his father standing next to him with blood all over his face.

He further said that he was an honest journalist and does not do dishonest journalism.

Note: This is a developing story, more details are awaited.