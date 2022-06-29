Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Udaipur murder is symptom, we are ignoring the disease': Kerala Governor says madrasas are...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Udaipur murder is symptom, we are ignoring the disease’: Kerala Governor says madrasas are teaching that beheading is the only punishment for blasphemy

He said, "We worry when symptoms come but refuse to notice the deeper disease. Children are being taught in madrasas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It's being taught as the law of God. What's being taught, there should be examined."

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Governor AM Khan
AM Khan while reacting to Udaipur murder said that the children in madarsas are taught that the punishment for blasphemy is beheading (Image: ANI)
150

On June 29, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan reacted to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor from Udaipur, by two Islamists. In a statement, Khan said the deeper disease is being ignored despite the symptoms being visible. He pointed out the rampant radicalisation going on inside madrasas and stated, “children studying there are being taught that the punishment for blasphemy is beheading.”

He said, “We worry when symptoms come but refuse to notice the deeper disease. Children are being taught in madarsas that punishment for blasphemy is beheading. It’s being taught as the law of God. What’s being taught, there should be examined.”

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

A Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos on June 28. The murder was reportedly in retaliation to a social media post by Kanhaiya Lal in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Earlier, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for the post based on the complaint of his neighbour Nazim.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal continued to receive threats. He noticed 5-7 people, including Nazim, continuously did recce of his shop, and he was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

The Police, instead of arresting those who were threatening him, called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal had submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days. When he finally decided to open his shop, he was brutally murdered by the two Islamists who posed as his customers.

The killers made a video attacking him and also made a video later gloating about the crime. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video.

MHA has handed over the investigation to NIA.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala governor, beheading for blasphemy, Kanhaiya Lal murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone administration erect barricades in few lanes to maintain peace in riot-hit area, leftist media twist it to portray as anti-Muslim

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Rajasthan: Post-mortem report reveals Kanhaiya Lal was hacked over 24 times, 7-8 times on the neck

OpIndia Staff -

NIA registers case in Kanjaiya Lal Teli murder case under several sections of IPC and UAPA including terror charges

OpIndia Staff -

‘Remarks are completely unwarranted, misleading and unacceptable’: MEA Spokesperson on UN Human Rights’ comment on Teesta Setalvad’s arrest

OpIndia Staff -

After Udaipur murder, similar killing of Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra raises questions, BJP leader claims he was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

From ‘hospital in place of Ram Mandir’ to wearing Hindu identity on sleeve: Hindutva as response to Left Liberal and deep Nehruvian State

varun07 -

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakhs to the Assam CM’s relief fund for flood relief, to shift to a place closer to...

OpIndia Staff -

BBC, NYT jump in to defend Alt News’ Md Zubair, ignore his derogatory anti-Hindu posts and claim he is arrested for being a ‘Modi...

OpIndia Staff -

‘The post was not about Sharad Pawar…NCP workers molested me during police custody’: Ketaki Chitale slams MVA govt over her unlawful arrest

OpIndia Staff -

MHA directs NIA to take over the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder by Islamists in Udaipur, ministry promises thorough probe

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,449FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com