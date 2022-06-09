The name of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi has also appeared in the FIR filed by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police on Wednesday. The FIR was filed over allegations of promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace. Delhi police have also named Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in the FIR.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi named in FIR registered by the IFSO unit of Delhi Police over alleged inflammatory remarks yesterday. Swami Yati Narasimhananda’s name also mentioned in the FIR. pic.twitter.com/8NpEKdQvI8 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Yesterday OpIndia reported that the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi and others have been named in the FIR.

Other than the mentioned above, some names in the FIR include one Shadab Chauhan, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun. Rajasthan based Maulana Mufti Nadeem had threatened to gouge eyes of Nupur Sharma and chop off her hands in presence of state police.

The Delhi police filed two FIRs under IPC sections 153, 295 and 505 after social media analysis. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details, said the Delhi police.

Speaking about the FIRs filed in the case, an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) officer said that their actions had ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the ‘social fabric of the country’.

It may be noted that the AIMIM chief who had earlier dog-whistled against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in front of thousands of people, Monday, again, went on an unhinged rant against the central government and the former BJP spokesperson.

Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the BJP had purposely sent its spokespersons to make inflammatory remarks and took action only after facing flak for its leaders’ remarks on the global stage.

He also took aim at the Ministry of External Affairs, saying, “Has the foreign ministry become a part of the BJP? What will you do if there are hate crimes and violence against Indian nationals in Gulf countries?”

Despite Nupur Sharma’s suspension and subsequent apology, Owaisi continued to spew venom against the BJP’s ex-spokesperson and demanded her arrest. “India has lost face. The country’s foreign policy was destroyed. The fringe has become mainstream. I demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest, not just suspension,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dog-whistles in front of thousands of people against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Notably, on May 30, OpIndia reported how the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a crowd, dog-whistled his followers against BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Owaisi said that he appeals to Prime Minister Modi to take action against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Addressing the crowd, Owaisi said, “If you talk about Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, you can stay against us, but this is not justified to make offensive remarks against the one whom we revere.” “You’re also the Prime Minister of Muslims of India, you should take strict action against your spokesperson who has remarked on our beloved prophet,” Owaisi further added.

“Tell her that this is wrong. Book her in a case I am saying. You call yourself a secular party. Why don’t you act now?” Owaisi remarked angrily.