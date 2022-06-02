Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that the Assam government is quite clear about prohibiting Muslim males from marrying multiple women. According to him, no Muslim male should marry more than one woman. “It takes one wife, one husband, and two children to live a happy life,” he said.

#WATCH | Assam Govt is very clear that no Muslim man should marry 3 women. Don’t give Talaq, give divorce legally. Equal share of property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50% share of the property to wife. Views of the govt&the common Muslims are same: Assam CM (1.6) pic.twitter.com/9u1NCEcLqm — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

“We don’t want to complicate things. We are adamant that if you are a parent, you should give your daughter the same portion of the property as you do to your son. There is no ambiguity here,” Sarma remarked during an event.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the stand of the Assam Government is very clear. “Do not give Talaq. File a Divorce legally. Share half of the property with your spouse. Also, do not marry 3 people at a time. If you’re a Muslim father, give respect to your daughters at par with the men in the society,” Sarma said adding that the stand of the state government on the issue is very clear and the Muslims of Assam are in support of this too.

Sarma also advocated for the banning of the Popular Front of India and the Campus Front of India during his media exposure. He said, “We always see PFI’s hand in communal tensions. Even in the latest Batadrava incident, we are now picking up signals of involvement of PFI.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the Congress, predicting that Congress will struggle to preserve its role as the main opposition party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. “They will come down to roughly 30-35 seats in 2024, as per my assessment,” he stated.