Amid the violence and arson in the name of protests against the Agnipath scheme, the centre has banned 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation. The govt is tracking people spreading misinformation about the scheme, and taking action against such people.

Reportedly, the WhatsApp groups were found spreading wrong information about the Agnipath recruitment scheme, and were fuelling the violence against it. The union home ministry informed that other than banning the messaging groups, at least 10 persons also have been arrested for spreading fake news about the armed forces recruitment scheme.

The central govt has also appealed the people to report any people or group spreading such fake news about the Agnipath scheme. People can inform the PIB fact check team about such spreading of misinformation through WhatsApp on the number 8799711259.

It has already been found that the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme was a well-planned conspiracy, and several coaching institutions are behind it. Bihar Police have already launched a probe into the role of coaching institutes, and several people arrested for involvement in riots are found to have link with such institutions.

Bihar has seen the maximum violence against the scheme, where several trains have been burnt by the rioters. Today Bihar police said that at least three coaching centres had roles in the violence.

While the Congress party has joined the protests against the scheme, today the army top brass affirmed that the scheme will not be rolled back. At a tri-service joint press conference, the defence officials said that the Agnipath scheme is needed to reduce to average age of the soldier, which is very high at present.