The political drama gripped the state of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted toward the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha after rebel Eknath Shinde attained the support of 46 MLAs in Guwahati. Shinde stated that he had no plans to float a new political party and that he has always been Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik.

Amid the ongoing crisis, while the Shiv Sena party is struggling to sort the issue, the NCP and the Congress who are in coalition with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have as if decided to keep away from the surging heat. The NCP supremo yesterday stated that the ongoing political crisis was an internal matter of the Shiv Sena party and not the NCP. Also, the Congress Party seems immersed in its own wonderland.

The Congress party is busy glorifying the perky and playful facial expressions of its leader Rahul Gandhi who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Case. The official Twitter account of the party on Wednesday posted several smiling photographs of Rahul Gandhi and captioned the tweets with poetries and couplets.

While the poetries glorified the confident and smiling face of Rahul Gandhi, they indirectly highlighted that the ED was deliberately trying to harass Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Modi-led government. “Vo Chahte hai tut jaye, hum chahte hai desh bachaye, Janata ki is taakat ko, unhe kaun samjhaye (They want to break but we want to save the country. Who will explain to them that India is a democratic country)”, one of the cheesy tweets by Congress read.

Screenshot from Twitter

Several other tweets followed claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking the truth and was supported by every Congress leader and worker from across the country. “Rahul Gandhi was not alone in ED’s room, every Congress leader, worker was sitting with Rahul Gandhi in that room”, another tweet by Congress read.

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

This is after Rahul Gandhi on June 22 addressed the Congress workers and leaders in New Delhi to ensure them that the questioning by the ED had not at all affected him. “ED and such agencies don’t affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can’t be scared and suppressed”, he said.

ED and such agencies don’t affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can’t be scared and suppressed: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/950v7fBxpj — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

It is important to note that though Rahul Gandhi stated on Wednesday that he was not affected by the actions of the ED, the party in Gujarat asked its legislators to join the protests over Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED. Congress MLA CJ Chavda said that small staffers of ED were questioning our leader which did not look good. Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by ED since June 13 in the National Herald case and the Congress party is protesting since then in front of various offices of the central government in different states. Many such demonstrations by Congress members took a violent turn where public transport vehicles were vandalized and tyres were burnt.

Interestingly, the call was given by the party’s central leadership at a time the time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is in the middle of a grim crisis, inching towards collapse. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on June 21 rebelled against the MVA government and demanded a re-alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP. He stated that Shiv Sena was stepping far away from its policies of Hindutva and that it was disrespecting the ideologies of party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. He also added that the Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray was different from the one that is led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, who is in Guwahati at present has the support of 46 MLAs, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. “This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them,” Shinde said.