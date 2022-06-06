A video has surfaced on social media wherein a man hits a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group. The incident reportedly occurred near the Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi on Sunday, June 5.

The road rage incident caught on camera was shared by news agency ANI on June 6. “A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they’ve taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on,” ANI Tweeted, sharing the 1.09-minutes video.

#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06)



Police say they’ve taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on.



(Note: Abusive language)



(Source: Biker’s friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Some bikers can be seen continuously honking at a passing car in the video. The biker then slows down as he approaches a Mahindra SUV driving in the middle of the road. The biker and the car driver get into a verbal spat, after which the bike moves ahead. After a few seconds, the car speeds up behind the rider, collides with him, and flees. The bike skids and hits the divider but luckily rider appears to not have incurred any massive injury.

The biker’s friend who was travelling with him reportedly told ANI, “I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away.”

The biker says to ANI, “I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us & started rash driving. He threatened & verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away.” (05.06) — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

According to India Today, the biker received some fractures and is currently recovering. The Delhi police have contacted the biker and asked him to lodge a formal complaint against the SUV driver.

This road rage incident is a reminder of how youngsters in Delhi like to wear their belligerent, uncouth attitude on their sleeves. This incident, in fact, reminds one of Yo Yo Bunty Singh’s song “Delli se hun, bc” from 2017. ‘Delhi Se Hoon, BC’ is a slang term that is frequently used by youngsters to justify their anger, belligerence and their general pride in breaching the law.