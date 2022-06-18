Sunday, June 19, 2022
HomeSportsFormer Pakistani fast bowler suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board over sexual harassment charges
SportsCricket
Updated:

Former Pakistani fast bowler suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board over sexual harassment charges

A PCB official acknowledged that an investigation had been launched into the situation to see if Nadeem had broken any of the board's rules of service.

OpIndia Staff
Nadeem Iqbal
Nadeem Iqbal is suspended by PCB over the charges of sexual harassment. Image Source: Amar Ujala
28

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended former fast bowler and one of its national-level coaches Nadeem Iqbal, pending an inquiry into alleged sexual harassment charges. Nadeem Iqbal was a coach in the Southern Punjab region, and the complaint, which was brought to the PCB’s attention last week, is connected to a sexual harassment claim by a female cricketer. An ongoing police inquiry is also underway in this case.

The victim alleged in a police complaint that she attended the PCB women’s tryouts in Multan a few years ago when Nadeem was one of the coaches. She leveled allegations against the former cricketer in a video message saying, “He got close to me with promises of selecting me for the women’s team and also getting me employment on the board. But over time he kept on sexually molesting me and also involved his friends. He also had me videotaped and later kept on blackmailing me.”

A PCB official acknowledged that an investigation had been launched into the situation to see if Nadeem had broken any of the board’s rules of service. The PCB official said, “Obviously we can’t carry out any criminal investigation that is for the police to do but our inquiry will find out if he was in breach of his terms of the contract with us.”

This is not the first such allegation in Pakistan Cricket. Earlier, officials of the private Multan Cricket Club were accused of sexual harassment by five young female players in 2014. Officials of a well-known cricket club linked with the district association sought sexual favors in exchange for selection in the squad, the cricketers had informed the media. Yasir Shah, Pakistan’s Test leg-spinner, was also accused of assisting a friend in sexually abusing a young girl and then threatening her last year. The complainant eventually withdrew the accusations against Yasir, but a case against his companion is still underway in court.

Nadeem Iqbal comes from the same region as Waqar Younis, with whom he played domestic cricket in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Few thought Iqbal had a brighter future than Waqar at one point in time. However, he never made it to the international cricket stage. In March 2004, Iqbal announced his retirement from professional cricket. He took 258 wickets in 80 first-class matches and 65 wickets in 49 List A matches throughout his first-class career. Previous PCB management selected Iqbal as a coach for the Southern Punjab zone. Despite being on the board’s payroll, Nadeem Iqbal had not participated in any of the PCB’s several coaching programs in the previous two years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,163FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com