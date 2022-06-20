Veteran Congress leader and Gandhi family loyalist Subodh Kant Sahay has recently courted controversy for wishing death upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest over the recently launched Agnipath scheme.

In a video aired by Times Now, Sahay could be heard as saying, “I think Modi has surpassed all records made by Hitler. Even that dictator had started an army recruitment scheme (like Modi’s Agnipath)”.

“Modi Hitler ki raha chalega, toh Hitler ki Maut marega (If Modi treads the path of Hitler, then, he will die like him,” the Congress leader wished death upon the Indian Prime Minister.

“This is a country of Congress martyrs. Despite such a long list of people who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the party did not cross the line,” he added.

Subodh Kant Sahay claimed to have seized the microphone from Sonia Gandhi when she refused to become the Prime Minister in 2004 by claiming that the party members got elected due to her. “No Congress worker will tolerate insult of Sonia Gandhi,” he continued.

“Modi, Hitler ki maut marega”, Another Congress Neta crosses the line!



Rahul & Sonia Gandhi have instructed Congress people to use this kind of language: @Shehzad_Ind@NiyamikaS joins @DEKAMEGHNA with more inputs.#SubodhKantSahay #Congress pic.twitter.com/tc779H6rMg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 20, 2022

While speaking to Times Now, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the Congress for not reprimanding its leaders for making inflammatory remarks against PM Modi. He also accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of encouraging party leaders to make such statements.

‘Modi will die a dog’s death’: Says Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a complaint against Congress leader Sheikh Hussain at the Gittikhadan Police Station for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur.

The BJP leaders had sought strict action against Hussain and also demanded his arrest within 48 hours. “Jaise Kutte ki maut hoti hai vaise Narendra Modi ki maut hogi (Modi will die a dog’s death)”, he said while demonstrating outside the ED office in Nagpur to protest against the interrogation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the ED.

Several Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a protest and criticized PM Modi and the ED for questioning Congress’s Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Nagpur Police in response to the aggressive protest detained state ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Waddetiwar along with other Congress workers.