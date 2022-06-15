Popular TV Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for duping 40-year-old lady for Rs 1.99 crore

On Wednesday, renowned television actor Karanvir Bohra was booked on allegations of duping a 40-year-old woman for Rs 1.99 crores. He, along with 5 other people had allegedly borrowed the money from the lady promising to return it at 2.5% interest. The woman told the Police that Bohra had returned only Rs 1 crore, duping her of the balance amount and the interest.

According to the reports, the case against six accused including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The victim woman in the complaint also mentioned that Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu had threatened to shoot her when she asked for her money to be returned.

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

In the past few years, Bohra has participated in several reality shows including Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12, and was last seen in the reality show named ‘Lock Upp’. While in the show ‘Lock Upp’, he was seen telling the other participants that he was in debt and had suicidal thoughts as he was unable to pay the loans back.

He added that he had been facing a financial crisis and there were many cases lodged against him for not paying back the loan money. He stated that he would have killed himself if he had no family to look after. Reportedly, he also admitted that whatever reality shows he participated in since 2015 were all to pay back the loan amounts.

It is important to note that the actor and his wife have always been upfront to give a good lifestyle to their children. Recently the couple decided to enroll their twin daughters in a school in Canada instead of India. Also, in the year 2019, the duo had thrown a special, fanciest Halloween-themed birthday party for their twin daughters named Bella and Vienna.

The Mumbai Police in the recent case has registered a complaint against Manoj Bohra, popularly known as Karanvir Bohra under the relevant sections of the IPC. While the investigations are underway, the Oshiwara Police said that the officers will soon be recording the statements.