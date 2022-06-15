Wednesday, June 15, 2022
TV Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for duping 40-year-old lady for Rs 1.99 crore, victim says Bohra and his wife also threatened to shoot her

Karanvir Bohra recently participated in reality show 'Lock Upp', where he was seen telling the other participants that he was in debt and had suicidal thoughts as he was unable to pay the loans back.

Popular TV Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for duping 40-year-old lady for Rs 1.99 crore
Karanvir Bohra with with Teejay Sidhu (Image Source- peepingmoon.com)
4

On Wednesday, renowned television actor Karanvir Bohra was booked on allegations of duping a 40-year-old woman for Rs 1.99 crores. He, along with 5 other people had allegedly borrowed the money from the lady promising to return it at 2.5% interest. The woman told the Police that Bohra had returned only Rs 1 crore, duping her of the balance amount and the interest.

According to the reports, the case against six accused including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The victim woman in the complaint also mentioned that Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu had threatened to shoot her when she asked for her money to be returned.

In the past few years, Bohra has participated in several reality shows including Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12, and was last seen in the reality show named ‘Lock Upp’. While in the show ‘Lock Upp’, he was seen telling the other participants that he was in debt and had suicidal thoughts as he was unable to pay the loans back.

He added that he had been facing a financial crisis and there were many cases lodged against him for not paying back the loan money. He stated that he would have killed himself if he had no family to look after. Reportedly, he also admitted that whatever reality shows he participated in since 2015 were all to pay back the loan amounts.

It is important to note that the actor and his wife have always been upfront to give a good lifestyle to their children. Recently the couple decided to enroll their twin daughters in a school in Canada instead of India. Also, in the year 2019, the duo had thrown a special, fanciest Halloween-themed birthday party for their twin daughters named Bella and Vienna.

The Mumbai Police in the recent case has registered a complaint against Manoj Bohra, popularly known as Karanvir Bohra under the relevant sections of the IPC. While the investigations are underway, the Oshiwara Police said that the officers will soon be recording the statements.

