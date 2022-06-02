Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has written a letter to the people of Maharashtra on 2nd June 2022 on the loudspeaker issue. In his letter, Raj Thackeray has appealed to people to take legal steps against loudspeakers in their own capacities. Raj Thackeray has also assured them of help in case of any crisis if the situation in Maharashtra turns turbulent.

In his public meeting held in Pune on 22nd May 2022, Raj Thackeray had said that he will send a letter to every household in the state through his party workers. He has today shared the letter with the post-bearers of his party. The letter gives a brief recap of how it all started and how the loudspeaker issue was taken up in Maharashtra by Raj Thackeray and his party.

In a recent tweet, Raj Thackeray has told his party workers, “After the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) got involved in the issue of trumpets on mosques, not only the state but also the politics of the country became agitated. Now we want to end this subject forever. For that, your thoughts must reach everyone. That is why one of my letters has been delivered to our office bearers in Marathi, English, and Hindi. Take it from them and get to work. All you have to do is take my letter to the houses in the area where you live because without widespread public participation, our movement will not be successful.”

In the letter given to the party workers to distribute among the people, Raj Thackeray has said, “The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had made an appeal to remove the loudspeakers from the Masjids and subsequently demanded that from 4th May, all loudspeakers should be banned. The very next day, the loudspeakers were removed. The early morning azaan fell silent. As per the Supreme Court directive, the loudspeakers restricted their noise decibels and timings. As per the information given by the police force, nearly 92% of Masjids followed this after the agitation by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.”

It is further said in the letter, “The ban on loudspeakers is not a new demand. Numerous demands were made since independence, however, they fell on deaf ears. A few approached the courts, the courts ordered action against the loudspeakers. The Supreme Court keeping the hazardous repercussions of the noise pollution in mind put restrictions on the decibels and timings.”

Claiming and underlining his party’s credit for spreading the awareness on this issue, Raj Thackeray wrote in his letter, “Nevertheless, the loudspeakers went beyond the restrictions set and continued blaring. It’s only when, we gave a hard-hitting solution, that we would play the Hanuman Chalisa if the loudspeakers were not curtailed; the picture started changing. This stand was much appreciated by our Hindu brothers and sisters and that is how it spread to all the corners of our country. Keeping this awareness spread in mind, the state and central machinery decided to do something. The results were seen almost immediately. In UP, under the government of Yogiji, one witnessed the removal of loudspeakers.”

Criticizing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state for sending warnings and notices to workers of MNS, Raj Thackeray said, “My Maharashtra Sainiks spread this awareness and decision throughout our state. In return, the state government issued notices to 28,000 of my Sainiks. Many of them were arrested, so many were declared fugitives. It is such a tragic situation, that those who break the rules are spared and allowed to do what they like; and those who ensure the rules are followed, are punished. Nevertheless, keep this in mind-the agitation against the loudspeakers is not over!! With all your blessings, this will continue. It’s important that your support either directly or indirectly continues.”

Appealing to people to take part in this movement, Raj Thackeray wrote in his letter, “As per the Supreme Court order, in residential areas, the loudspeaker usage should be between 45-55 decibels only. (which is equivalent to the sound of the kitchen mixer). Wherever one finds this limit not being followed, organize a signature drive stating that the directive issued by the Supreme Court is not being followed and approach the local police station. Do keep in mind, that when you lodge a complaint against the loudspeaker usage beyond the limit stipulated by the Supreme Court; it is not an offense. Also, you are not lodging a complaint against the people responsible. All you are doing is bringing it to the notice of the police. It is the police force that will report this as an offense and it is only the responsibility of the police to take any further action. When you do inform the police and if they fail to take the appropriate action; they are liable to face the contempt of court from the court of law.”

He further suggested people tag the police in the posts about their activities regarding the loudspeaker issue on social media. In the letter, Raj Thackeray further said, “When troubled by the blaring of loudspeakers, you can dial 100 from any phone/mobile and keep the police informed. You can also tag the social media handles of the Police on Twitter and Facebook to keep them informed. Whenever you do inform the police, you must keep a copy of the complaint with yourself.”

Raj Thackeray assured people that if they get into any trouble while doing all this, workers of his party will help them. He wrote, “Now, the most important part. This letter will be delivered to you by my Maharashtra Sainik. Please save his name and number in your contact list. In any difficult or crisis situation, my Maharashtra Sainik will be at your service. We are completely aware, that Maharashtra is going through a very turbulent time. Water shortage, suicides by our farmers, and inadequate educational and health facilities are corroding our state. The skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel and inflation have sent shock waves amongst the citizens. Unemployment is increasing and has touched monstrous heights. All these issues are extremely crucial, but alongside this, we can not overlook the noise pollution and the resulting mental torment and social peace.”

Before ending his letter, Raj Thackeray again maintained that he and his party is going to take this issue ahead until it is fixed once and all. He wrote, “Just like we came together and stood as ONE to stop the blaring of loudspeakers; I have immense faith that together we will solve and heal all the difficulties and issues that our Maharashtra is going through. Let’s put an end to this hindrance!!”