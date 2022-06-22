Maharashtra: Amid political crisis, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of Assembly

Amid the political crisis gripping Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at dissolution of state Assembly.

महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022

In a tweet in Marathi, he said, Maharashtra state developments are heading towards dissolution of state assembly.

After the MLC election results were declared on Monday, cracks developed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The MLC elections resulted in the BJP winning unexpected 5 seats out of 10 whereas, in spite of having adequate numbers, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance could only manage to win 5 seats out of 6 candidates fielded.

On June 20, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde was reported ‘missing’ along with several MLAs. The reports of him being ‘out of reach’ came out after legislative council elections on Monday. There have been rumours floating around that some of the Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voted in the elections resulting in the BJP winning the MLC seats.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were first holding up in Surat and on wee hours of Wednesday, about 40 of the Shinde camp MLAs have flown to Guwahati, Assam. Shinde has said he has support of 2/3rd MLAs from Shiv Sena.